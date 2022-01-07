Muscatine's Sunrise Galleries to hold live readings to go alongside new art exhibit

MUSCATINE — Sunrise Galleries is expected to host two different events in the coming months for the public to enjoy.
The first event is from 2-4 p.m. Saturday and will focus specifically on written works of art. Several authors from the Midwest Writing Center, which recently published the anthology book, “These Interesting Times” will be at Sunrise Galleries, 114 East 2nd St., for a live reading of their work followed by a brief discussion.
Some of the local authors that will be included at this event are Karen Musser Nortman, Mike Bayles, Alyssa Oltmans, Jeanne Anderson, Dan Moore, Tom Lerczak and Kathy Lee-Son. For those who are unable to attend the reading in-person, they can watch the event through a livestream that will be on the Sunrise Galleries Facebook page.
The second event will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 4. Artist and printer Julie Russell-Steuart will host a poetry reading. Then from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 5, Russell-Steuart will hold a poster printing workshop where she will teach guests how to use “the power of the press” to create their own posters and advocate for their own personal causes.
“(Russell-Steuart) is pretty involved in a lot of different kinds of things, advocating for various causes, and so she is able to use her ability as a writer, artist and printmaker to do that,” gallery owner Jim Elias said. “If someone wants to create a poster to promote their cause, this workshop will show them how to do it, and I believe it’s going to be very informative.”
Both events tie into Sunrise Galleries’ latest art exhibit, “Poetry Broadsides” which will feature several pieces from Russell-Steuart that visually interpret the various written works of those who have won the James Hearst Poetry Prize.
“(Russell-Steuart) has taken these poems and interpreted them into a printed broadside, where she has done the design and any of the illustrations that go with it,” Elias said. “From my perspective, it’s an old-time art form that I’m excited to see.”
Elias said he believes guests will enjoy the exhibit’s mixture of literary arts and visual arts.
“I think people will see the artistic beauty in combining those two art forms,” he said. “I think what people will take away from it is to see the beauty in a printed poster or broadside.”
The “Poetry Broadsides” exhibit be open from Jan. 8 to Feb. 6. Sunrise Galleries is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information on the gallery, visit sunrisegalleries.com.