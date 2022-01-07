Muscatine's Sunrise Galleries to hold live readings to go alongside new art exhibit

MUSCATINE — Sunrise Galleries is expected to host two different events in the coming months for the public to enjoy.

The first event is from 2-4 p.m. Saturday and will focus specifically on written works of art. Several authors from the Midwest Writing Center, which recently published the anthology book, “These Interesting Times” will be at Sunrise Galleries, 114 East 2nd St., for a live reading of their work followed by a brief discussion.

Some of the local authors that will be included at this event are Karen Musser Nortman, Mike Bayles, Alyssa Oltmans, Jeanne Anderson, Dan Moore, Tom Lerczak and Kathy Lee-Son. For those who are unable to attend the reading in-person, they can watch the event through a livestream that will be on the Sunrise Galleries Facebook page.

The second event will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 4. Artist and printer Julie Russell-Steuart will host a poetry reading. Then from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 5, Russell-Steuart will hold a poster printing workshop where she will teach guests how to use “the power of the press” to create their own posters and advocate for their own personal causes.