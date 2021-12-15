Muscatine's Susan Clark Jr. High class selected as state winner for nationwide STEM contest

MUSCATINE — Muscatine's Susan Clark Jr. High was one of 100 schools in the United States to be recognized for its achievements in using STEM education in ways that can positively impact their local communities.
This week Samsung named 100 state winners for its 12th annual Solve for Tomorrow Contest, including Pamela Joslyn and her class from Susan Clark Jr. High. Also winning in Iowa was Erin McBroom and her class from Pleasantville Middle School in Pleasantville. Both of these classes, as well as the other 98 state winners, received $6,500 to be used for class projects and a video kit for the next phase of the contest.
“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to advance to the next level (of the contest),” Joslyn said.
For 12 years, the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest has encouraged middle and high school students from across the U.S. to use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) in creative yet sustainable ways to try and help not only their community but communities across America.
Joslyn and her junior high science class project is focused on creating an organic waste collection program in school to reduce the amount of organic waste transferred to Muscatine’s landfill. The students plan to reduce the amount of methane produced through organic waste in the Muscatine area.
Beginning in January, Joslyn’s students will volunteer to collect organic waste in their own homes and will record organic waste data. Through this data, the students should see the importance of organic waste collection and how to make a difference through their efforts.
Data will also be collected at Susan Clark Jr. High by students collecting organic waste from the school’s lunch program. This will be done in an organized and efficient process, according to Joslyn.
“We just received funds from the Rural Schools Collaborative to purchase organic waste containers for individuals in the classroom,” she said. “The data collected will be shared with the school district administration team to support the implementation of an organic waste collection system. Students will also present their findings at the local school board and city council meetings to promote an organic waste program.”
Joslyn said she hopes her students learn and are encouraged to participate in an “interdisciplinary approach” to the problem solving. Joslyn said her students will provide a different lens to issues such as waste management, communication and the significance of climate change impacts through their efforts.
“Students will gain not only content knowledge, but valuable collaboration and communication skills. They will understand that the collection, analyzation and communication of data is a vital component in facilitating change in policy,” she said. “Most importantly, students will understand that they can make a positive difference in their home, school and community.”
The next step for the state winners will be to record a video showcasing their project. From there, Samsung will select 10 national finalists. These 10 schools will then be invited to present their project to a panel of judges in 2022. Seven of these schools will receive $50,000 in technology and supplies while the remaining three will be named national winners and will receive $100,000 in technology and supplies.