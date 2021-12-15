Muscatine's Susan Clark Jr. High class selected as state winner for nationwide STEM contest

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Beginning in January, Joslyn’s students will volunteer to collect organic waste in their own homes and will record organic waste data. Through this data, the students should see the importance of organic waste collection and how to make a difference through their efforts.

Data will also be collected at Susan Clark Jr. High by students collecting organic waste from the school’s lunch program. This will be done in an organized and efficient process, according to Joslyn.

“We just received funds from the Rural Schools Collaborative to purchase organic waste containers for individuals in the classroom,” she said. “The data collected will be shared with the school district administration team to support the implementation of an organic waste collection system. Students will also present their findings at the local school board and city council meetings to promote an organic waste program.”

Joslyn said she hopes her students learn and are encouraged to participate in an “interdisciplinary approach” to the problem solving. Joslyn said her students will provide a different lens to issues such as waste management, communication and the significance of climate change impacts through their efforts.