Muscatine's Taylor Park to get new playground, pickleball court, splash pad

“Between donations and grants it is not going to cost the people,” Broderson said of the park projects. “Mostly it’s been donations.”

The Heart and Soul project has five pillars of focus, each of which has its own team to implement changes in the community.

Broderson said the city is putting its focus on the Grandview Revitalization Project, saying for a long time the city has needed to focus on the southern end of town. She also said the participation of volunteers who live and work in the Grandview area is valuable to the project.

“What we are really working on is that we are not just saying ‘we think you need this and we think you need this,’” Broderson said. “We’re getting all these ideas from the people.”

She said the economic development team is working on what businesses are needed in the area and the rest of the team is brainstorming ideas on how to get that done. Broderson said private businesses have to want to come to Muscatine, and the city can do everything it can to show it is a good area to move to. She also said the city is going the extra mile to reach out to perspective businesses and doing what it can to assist existing businesses in town.

