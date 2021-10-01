Muscatine's Taylor Park to get new playground, pickleball court, splash pad

MUSCATINE — During its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 7, the Muscatine City Council will vote on several proposed changes to Taylor and Musser parks.
Mayor Diana Broderson said the new additions are being paid for with grant money and donations.
Broderson said restrooms and several new parking areas will be added to Taylor Park. The baseball diamond will be removed and new play equipment designed for people with all abilities will be installed. There are also plans to add a pickleball court and a splash pad.
In Musser Park, new drinking fountains and lighting systems will be installed, and sidewalks will be added. Broderson said the plans for the additions to the parks was easy to determine and she hopes the projects can begin yet this year.
“We are really trying to make things more user-friendly for our community,” Broderson said.
The projects are a product of the Grandview Revitalization Project and were all suggestions from people in the community. She said the Grandview Project has been operating for close to a year now.
The project focuses on a lot of community engagements to plan the direction the area moves into. It uses the “Community Heart and Soul” model, which identifies what people love about their community and what they wish to see in the future and how they want to achieve it. The goal of the project is to include everyone in the planning phase and focus on what matters most.
“Between donations and grants it is not going to cost the people,” Broderson said of the park projects. “Mostly it’s been donations.”
The Heart and Soul project has five pillars of focus, each of which has its own team to implement changes in the community.
Broderson said the city is putting its focus on the Grandview Revitalization Project, saying for a long time the city has needed to focus on the southern end of town. She also said the participation of volunteers who live and work in the Grandview area is valuable to the project.
“What we are really working on is that we are not just saying ‘we think you need this and we think you need this,’” Broderson said. “We’re getting all these ideas from the people.”
She said the economic development team is working on what businesses are needed in the area and the rest of the team is brainstorming ideas on how to get that done. Broderson said private businesses have to want to come to Muscatine, and the city can do everything it can to show it is a good area to move to. She also said the city is going the extra mile to reach out to perspective businesses and doing what it can to assist existing businesses in town.