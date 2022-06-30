Muscatine's Terry Hogenson wins Agricultural Educators' Outstanding Administrator award

MUSCATINE – Throughout the Midwest, many schools have been able to establish various agricultural education and FFA programs in the hopes of encouraging their students to take an interest in these fields. These classes and programs, however, aren’t possible without a lot of support from these schools’ administrators. This support is what was celebrated this week.

On Tuesday, June 28, the Iowa Association of Agricultural Educators (IAAE) held its annual Agricultural Education Banquet, which was held during the Agricultural Education Summer Conference. During this banquet, the IAAE presented its Outstanding Administrator of the Year award to Muscatine High School's principal, Terry Hogenson.

Hogenson was nominated by all four of Muscatine High School’s agricultural educators – Ashley Wiebe, Sam Paul, Dave Tometich and Josh Day – and was chosen for the immense support that he has given the agricultural and FFA programs at Muscatine.

“(Hogenson) has been with the district for 28 years as a principal,” Paul said. “He has been supportive at the middle school and also at the high school. He shares the vision of career and tech education, and he is always open to new ideas and ways to support students.”

During the award ceremony, Wiebe also shared why she thought Hogenson deserved to be nominated, emphasizing Hogenson’s history with the program as someone who had been there since the start of the middle school ag program as well as his positive interactions with the ag department and his encouragement of growth within the department.

When asked for his reaction to winning, Hogenson admitted that he had been caught off-guard by it and hadn’t even known that he had been nominated.

“I was very humbled and surprised all at the same time,” he said. “Both my parents have passed, but I grew up on a small farm and I think of all the recognitions that I’ve been fortunate to have in my career, my mom and dad would be most proud of the fact that I was selected for this award.”

While his personal history already provided him with a connection to local Ag. programs, Hogenson’s support for these programs also comes from his knowledge of how much of a difference they can make for both students and the community as a whole.

“Agriculture is a foundational piece of our state’s economy, and there are just so many jobs and opportunities that exist around the heading of agriculture. So I think the more we promote our students in that area and the more they have experience in the FFA to hone skills and gain confidence in their abilities, all of those things will provided them with the skill sets for success in the future.”

Hogenson also took a moment to thank the four Muscatine teachers who nominated him for this honor, as well as for pushing their own efforts in improving and developing the community’s ag. and FFA programs.

“I’m extremely humbled and feel very fortunate to have been surrounded by the individuals in the ag department and around this school who have helped make it successful. It’s not a one-person job by any means, it’s a team effort,” he said.

