Muscatine's VFW and American Legion to celebrate Veterans Day 2022

Residents across Muscatine will have the opportunity this week to honor those who have served, with many city offices and services being closed in observance of Veterans Day 2022.

At 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, the Fruitland Lions Club, in coordination with Island United Methodist Church and Fruitland Baptist Church, will hold its annual Veterans Day Observance event.

This year, the Fruitland Lions are getting the chance to hold the event at the newly installed All Veterans Memorial, which is located on 104 Sand Run Road in Fruitland. If there is bad weather that day, the event will instead be held inside the Fruitland Community Center.

The 20-minute ceremony will feature Eric Sanders from the Muscatine County Veteran Affairs office as its guest speaker, in addition to having presentations from the VFW and American Legion Color Guard.

Shortly afterward, at 11 a.m. that day, Muscatine VFW Post 1565 will host its Veterans Day ceremony at their post home on 1415 Grandview Ave. Both the ceremony and the lunch being served by the VFW Auxiliary following the event are open to the public. All veterans are welcome to attend.

Within Muscatine, the American Legion Post and the local VFW take turns every other year in conducting the Veterans Day and Memorial Day ceremonies. But while it won’t host this year, Muscatine’s American Legion Post 27 will still have festivities to enjoy.

From 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, American Legion Post 27, located at 110 S. Houser Street, will host a special Veterans Day Dance. This event is also free and open to the public and will include music from a live band.

Regarding any closures that day, all city of Muscatine offices will be closed on Nov. 11 and will reopen for regular hours on Monday, Nov. 14. The Muscatine Transfer Station and Muscatine Art Center will also be closed that day, reopening for their respective business hours the next day on Nov. 12.

Residents should keep in mind that there will be no curbside refuse or yard waste collection on Nov. 11. All residents on the Friday route will have their refuse collected on Thursday, Nov. 10, instead, along with residents on the regular Thursday route. There will be no change to the curbside recycling collection schedule, however there will not be any Bulky Waste Collection on Nov. 10 or Nov. 11.

As for services that will be open over the holiday, the city’s MuscaBus will run its normal routes on Nov. 11, with all rides free for veterans with proper identification. The Musser Public Library, Compost Facility, Muscatine Municipal Golf Course and all Muscatine parks, including the Muscatine Dog Park, Muscatine Pollinator Park, and the Muscatine Trail System, will also remain open over the holiday.

Both the Muscatine Fire Department and Muscatine Police Department will be staffed in case of emergencies, with the Department of Public Works also having staff on-call. For non-emergency issues during City office closures, please call 563-264-1550, Public Safety at 563-263-9922, or Public Works at 563-263-8933.