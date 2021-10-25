Muscatine's Weed Park to host Festival of Lights this winter

MUSCATINE — Weed Park will host a new holiday event this December, and the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department hopes local organizations and businesses will help put it on.
Festival of Lights will run Dec. 3 to Dec. 26, with light displays across the park. The park will be lit up from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. daily, and visitors would enter at the Washington Street entrance.
“This will be the first year that the Parks and Rec department has done an event like this,” program supervisor Kelsie Stafford said. “We’ve heard requests from citizens and folks around the community who thought that it would be a really great idea and something cool to start, so we’re excited to listen to them and get it going this year.”
Mayor Diana Broderson has been instrumental in coming up with the festival idea and bringing it forward to the department, she said.
“This is something I’ve been trying to put together for years,” Broderson said, “It’s long been a dream to bring some Christmas cheer and fun to all the families in Muscatine, and I think people will come from other communities even to drive through, and I could see it growing bigger and better every year.”
“We’re excited to work with her idea, get the community involved and just see where it takes us,” Stafford added.
Stafford said plans are still underway, but most of the display sites will be at or near the park shelters, and perhaps in the rose garden and gazebo area, the zoo garden, and the Aquatic Center entrance. Additionally, because the displays end at the Colorado Street exit, visitors will then be treated by the Members Community Credit Union’s annual lights display as they leave the park.
“We are requesting help from the community, and it doesn’t cost anything to adopt a display area,” Stafford said. “We will work with them and see what their ideas are for decorating the site and help them figure out what ideas will work best with the site; however, they will have to provide their own lights and props. As for the displays themselves, it’s really open-ended and will depend on what the groups want to do.”
Although the festival will be free to visit, the Washington Street entrance will have a drop-off spot for donations of nonperishable food items, which will be taken to the local food pantries.
“A lot of other parks have done this in the past, and I think it’s going to be just as successful in Muscatine,” Stafford said. “People love Weed Park, they love Christmas lights, and this is the perfect event to kind of marry those two things and get people out and doing stuff with their family in the wintertime.”
“I grew up in the Weed Park area. It was always the place to go, and I always thought, wouldn’t it be neat to celebrate Christmas there,” Broderson said. “It’s the perfect location for folks to just drive through and look at the Christmas lights, and we’re always looking at ways to bring people to our community and provide that entertainment for our local families.”
To adopt a display site, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 or parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.