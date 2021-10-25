Muscatine's Weed Park to host Festival of Lights this winter

Stafford said plans are still underway, but most of the display sites will be at or near the park shelters, and perhaps in the rose garden and gazebo area, the zoo garden, and the Aquatic Center entrance. Additionally, because the displays end at the Colorado Street exit, visitors will then be treated by the Members Community Credit Union’s annual lights display as they leave the park.

“We are requesting help from the community, and it doesn’t cost anything to adopt a display area,” Stafford said. “We will work with them and see what their ideas are for decorating the site and help them figure out what ideas will work best with the site; however, they will have to provide their own lights and props. As for the displays themselves, it’s really open-ended and will depend on what the groups want to do.”

Although the festival will be free to visit, the Washington Street entrance will have a drop-off spot for donations of nonperishable food items, which will be taken to the local food pantries.

“A lot of other parks have done this in the past, and I think it’s going to be just as successful in Muscatine,” Stafford said. “People love Weed Park, they love Christmas lights, and this is the perfect event to kind of marry those two things and get people out and doing stuff with their family in the wintertime.”