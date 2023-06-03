A previous incident brought additional scrutiny before Muscatine City Council approved KE of Eldridge to for the contract for West Hills Sewer Separation Phase 6.

During discussion a the council meeting Thursday, council members questioned the firm’s $6,543,100 bid, which was considerably lower than any other three bids received. The high bid was over $9.9 million. Both city staff and Muscatine Power and Water recommended the council approve the bid.

Public works director Brian Stineman said he didn’t know why the bid was so much lower than the others, but said KE is responsible for their bid. Council member Nadine Brockert also commented on a past incident with KE.

“I’m reluctant to give KE the time of day much less a bid, based on their past issues,” Brockert said.

Stineman explained KE had an issue during phase 4 in which the company had left a hole open over a weekend and the area got a heavy rainfall. This caused water to back up into a resident’s basement. He also said city inspectors would be on site to ensure the project is done right.

“I would expect they have learned from that,” Stineman said. “The city has learned from that. We are confident they have learned from that. They did take responsibility for that and made it right with the property owner. We like the quality of their sewer work. Their paving work is acceptable. I think we are confident it is the responsible bid.”

Council member Jeff Osborne commented that under KE, Second Street had been plagued with rework.

“With it being such a low bid, it has all the tells of this just not going well,” Osborne said.

The council approved the bid 6-1 with Osborne casting the no vote.

Partial funding for the project is being provided by the Iowa State Revolving Loan Fund. According to the bid, the city will be responsible for $5,811,452 and MPW will fund $661,648.

During the comment section of the meeting, Brockert took the opportunity to inform the council that some of the people who own property along Grandview Avenue could do a better job of maintaining their property.

“The city has spent millions of dollars to improve our roadways here in Muscatine,” Brockert said. “I drive Grandview every day, sometimes twice a day and what I see is a Grandview of weeds. The rights of way aren’t being taken care of like they should be by the property owners."

