Muscatuine League of Women Voters to hold meeting on water quality

MUSCATINE – The League of Women Voters will hold a public meeting to discuss the recent discoveries made regarding the county’s water quality.

It starts at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 28 in the Musser Public Library’s 3rd floor meeting room,

“The League of Women Voters has had a long history of looking at water quality," League President Sue Johannsen said. "Recently, we were reading about how the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) had been doing some testing in the area as well as the results that came from that testing.”

The results haven’t raised any serious concerns, but Johannsen and other league members said they “raised awareness” and should be discussed with the public.

The meeting will also offer an in-depth look at the polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) found in Muscatine County’s waters, the risks that come with PFAS, how to reduce exposure, and possible solutions to reduce the amount of PFAS in the area.

“We’re learning more about water quality all the time, and as new tests are added, we’re finding out more about what’s in our water,” Johannsen said. “Just to know how our water quality is changing is something that I think some people are going to be real interested in.”

Guest speakers will include DNR Supply Operations Supervisor Corey McCoid and Muscatine County Zoning administrator Eric Furnas. A representative from Muscatine Power and Water’s water division will also be in attendance.

“(McCoid) will talk about the testing that the DNR is doing while (Furnas) is going to talk a little about permitting wells and waste/septic systems, and how there’s grant money available to cap off wells that exist but are no longer used,” Johannsen said. “Those are potentially dangerous because they are a direct path to the water table.”

For those you can't attend in person, the meeting will be broadcast on Channel 5. For more information, go to lwvmcss.squarespace.com/.

