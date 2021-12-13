MUSCO Lighting creates holiday-themed light show for Muscatine bridge

MUSCATINE – Earlier this month during the annual Holiday Stroll, residents and visitors were given an extra special sight as the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge over the Mississippi River began displaying a special holiday-themed light show.

This light show comes courtesy of MUSCO Lighting in Muscatine, a company that’s no stranger to lighting up the bridge. But rather than keep the standard lights on the bridge running through the holiday season, it created a holiday light show displayed nightly throughout December.

According to Brett Nelson, General Manager of MUSCO Lighting, this is the first time that the company has taken on a holiday project such as this one.

“Some of the work that we’ve done in the past on other projects led us to consider if we could do this with the bridge and give it a try this year,” Nelson said.

