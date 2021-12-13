MUSCO Lighting creates holiday-themed light show for Muscatine bridge

MUSCATINE – Earlier this month during the annual Holiday Stroll, residents and visitors were given an extra special sight as the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge over the Mississippi River began displaying a special holiday-themed light show.
This light show comes courtesy of MUSCO Lighting in Muscatine, a company that’s no stranger to lighting up the bridge. But rather than keep the standard lights on the bridge running through the holiday season, it created a holiday light show displayed nightly throughout December.
According to Brett Nelson, General Manager of MUSCO Lighting, this is the first time that the company has taken on a holiday project such as this one.
“Some of the work that we’ve done in the past on other projects led us to consider if we could do this with the bridge and give it a try this year,” Nelson said.
The light show features a loop of several Christmas songs that runs approximately eight minutes, with the lighting display choreographed to each of the songs. A controller runs the lighting display as well as the music in synchronization, and then that music is broadcast over an FM transmitter through Riverside Park. Those who come to the park to enjoy the light show can tune into 87.9 FM to enjoy the music that goes along with it.
Patrick Cooley, IT development manager at MUSCO, took the lead on getting the show put together. He said the various lighting displays that MUSCO can do with the bridge are no different than what they could already do with their lighting installations.
Nelson referred to the show as “an extension of things that have already been developed for the marketplace,” as well as a chance to see what the company could do with these products.
“We wanted to take advantage of what we had the capability of doing with the bridge to see if we could provide something to the community that members of the community could enjoy and be proud of, as well as something that could bring interest to Downtown Muscatine,” Nelson said.
MUSCO has worked with the Beckey Bridge for years. After the original lights, there since 2008, were permanently damaged in 2017 when the bridge was painted over, MUSCO replaced the lights in September 2020. Through these efforts, the bridge now features multi-color LED lights that were produced directly from MUSCO Lighting.