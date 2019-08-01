{{featured_button_text}}
MUSCATINE – A major Muscatine employer is planning an expansion and seeking approval of a tax program to do it.

According to Thursday’s Muscatine City Council agenda, Musco Lighting is planning to build a 63,000 square-foot addition to the existing facility at 2107 Stewart Road with a $7.1 million price tag. The expansion will create 40-50 new jobs.

The event and industrial lighting company is requesting tax increment financing of a 50 percent rebate for 10 years from the city to support the project. Headquartered in Oskaloosa, Musco was founded in 1976 out of the purchase of Muscatine Lighting and Manufacturing Company.

Council will discuss the proposal and make a motion on the request.

The meeting will open with three public hearings on proposed city code amendments. Items for discussion include changes to the city’s building mechanical and plumbing codes to comply with new codes adopted by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The third hearing concerns adding six definitions to the city’s floodplain regulations at the request of Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Following the public hearings, council will vote on the amendments. Before ordinances go into effect, they must be approved on three readings, unless council makes a motion to approve after two readings.

Council meetings begin at 7 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 215 Sycamore St. and are open to the public. Meetings are recorded and available on the city’s YouTube page.

