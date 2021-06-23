Musco, Muscatine Power and Water hold tower-lighting ceremony Tuesday night

MUSCATINE – Not even incoming rain showers could ruin the excitement at the Geneva Golf Course and Country Club on Tuesday night, where guests gathered to watch the Muscatine Water Tower light up for the first time.

Muscatine Power and Water General Manager Gage Huston opened by thanking the people and groups who brought the event together.

“As many of you know, this started as a community contest project, where the state of Iowa put out a contest for communities to submit a video that showed community support and pride as well as the important role that water plays in their community,” Huston explained.

Out of the 20 Iowa cities that participated in the “It’s In The Water” contest, it was Muscatine that won with 9,000 votes. “This project really was a demonstration of what can happen when you combine vision, partnerships and community,” Huston said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With artist Laura Palmer designing the water tower’s exterior, Musco Sports Lighting accentuated the design with multi-colored LED lights.

“We’re really lucky to have a partner like Musco in this community,” Huston continued, “who has put so much into this project in particular along with so many other projects.”