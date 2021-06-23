Musco, Muscatine Power and Water hold tower-lighting ceremony Tuesday night

MUSCATINE – Not even incoming rain showers could ruin the excitement at the Geneva Golf Course and Country Club on Tuesday night, where guests gathered to watch the Muscatine Water Tower light up for the first time.
Muscatine Power and Water General Manager Gage Huston opened by thanking the people and groups who brought the event together.
“As many of you know, this started as a community contest project, where the state of Iowa put out a contest for communities to submit a video that showed community support and pride as well as the important role that water plays in their community,” Huston explained.
Out of the 20 Iowa cities that participated in the “It’s In The Water” contest, it was Muscatine that won with 9,000 votes. “This project really was a demonstration of what can happen when you combine vision, partnerships and community,” Huston said.
With artist Laura Palmer designing the water tower’s exterior, Musco Sports Lighting accentuated the design with multi-colored LED lights.
“We’re really lucky to have a partner like Musco in this community,” Huston continued, “who has put so much into this project in particular along with so many other projects.”
Musco General Manager Brett Nelson also took the time to say a few words at the ceremony. “I just want to take the opportunity to thank Muscatine Power and Water’s leadership and staff for letting us partner on this project,” he said.
Nelson thanked the members of the Musco team who were involved with the creation and installation of the lights that now adorn the Muscatine Water Tower. “I hope the community of Muscatine takes as much pride in this as Musco does.”
Mayor Diana Broderson concluded the event, flipping the switch to turn on the water tower’s lights, allowing the bright colors to shine through the surrounding dark clouds.
“On behalf of the city, it’s just so evident to see how projects like this can come together when we all work together as partners, and this actual project has a special place in all of our hearts I think, because it was a community event. It really is a celebration of everyone in Muscatine, and everyone who helped make this happen deserves a big round of applause for their hard work,” Broderson said.