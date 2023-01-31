MUSCOM introduces a new video livestreaming feature for 911 calls

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Joint Communications Center will launch a new service later this month to allow live video streaming from 911 callers.

Prepared Live service aims to give first responders with a better view of the situation for a safer and more effective response. Callers will also have the option to send photos to MUSCOM.

“It’s going to be an excellent new tool for us here at MUSCOM,” Chris Jasper, Director of Emergency Management for Muscatine County said. “The dispatchers have all been very receptive of it, and we’re excited to get it rolling out.”

Jasper said that he first heard about the Prepared Live service from a friend of his, who also serves as a dispatch director in Illinois and who recently started using the service as part of their dispatch.

“After having conversations with (my friend) and hearing stories about how it was something that benefited them at their agency and how it assisted their first responders, it was something that I decided to look into. Our board here then decided that it was something we should jump on board with, so here we are,” Jasper explained.

According to Jasper, the tool should supply “real-time information” to dispatchers, allowing them to see exactly what is happening and relay that information to first responders. In addition to potentially increasing officer and responder safety, the tool also provides callers with another option to use if they wish or if they are unable to communicate verbally.

“For instance, if we have a child calling and they’re too scared to talk but we can hear some commotion in the background, we can say to that child ‘hey, we’re going to send you a link to activate your camera’, and we’ll be able to see exactly what’s going on,” Jasper continued. “Another example could be if someone is breaking into somebody’s house, and the caller can’t talk because they’re hiding.”

Residents should note that they will only receive access to the video streaming tool after calling 911. The streaming tool is completely voluntary, and once the caller gives consent, they will receive a text from the dispatcher containing the livestream link.

While this tool can greatly benefit MUSCOM and its first responders, the safety and privacy of those who decide to use it has also been ensured. Jasper emphasized that the streaming tool will not give MUSCOM access to the rest of the contents on a caller’s phone, and that the MUSCOM team will only be able to see what is shown to them through the livestream or what is sent directly to them.

“If it’s a domestic situation or an instance where the caller doesn’t want somebody to know that they called, they will also have the option to blackout their screen,” Jasper added. “The live video footage would still be going so that we could see what was going on, but their screen would be blacked out so that the perpetrator, if they saw the phone, wouldn’t know that the video screen is open.”

Although this tool is expected to be a positive addition to MUSCOM’s services, Jasper still assured that the video streaming feature would not replace standard 911 calls, allowing those who either can’t use the tool because of bad cellphone service or don’t want to use it can still receive the help they need.

“It’s not going to be something we rely on, it’s just another tool for the dispatchers to get more information, if they need to,” he said. “If the livestreaming doesn’t work, then it doesn’t work. It won’t be a hindrance, and we’re still going to have the conversation with whoever is calling and get information from them verbally.”

For those wishing to learn more about Prepared and Prepared Live, they can visit https://www.prepared911.com/ for more information.