When it comes to being a telecommunicator, Ben Sharpe with Muscom really delivered.
Sharpe received a 9-1-1 call at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday regarding a woman who went into labor, according to a news release from Muscom manager Beverly Griffith. After getting information and sending EMS units, Sharpe assisted the caller with delivery of the baby over the phone.
The mother and the child are both doing well, according to the release.
"As manager of Muscom, I am very proud of Ben's performance and what I am sure will be a call he never forgets," Griffith said in the release.
Sharpe has been with Muscom since March 2016.
