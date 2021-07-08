Music, entertainment, food and fun can all be found at this year's County Fair

WEST LIBERTY – After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Muscatine County Fair is making its grand return on Wednesday, July 21 and ending on Sunday, July 25.
“We’re very excited to bring the fair back this year,” County Fair Manager Kelsey Morris said.
According to Morris, once she and her staff began seeing the progress that was being made by residents getting vaccinated, along with seeing that other venues were opening back up, they felt that this progress was a promising sign and that it would be safe to hold the county fair.
As such, there will be no guidelines or special rules implemented at the fair this year, and guests will not be required to wear masks while at the fair. “It should be as normal as it always is,” Morris said.
Another promising sign for this year’s fair came recently through the County Fair’s latest fundraiser. Earlier in June, a Weekend for the Fair Fundraiser was held as a way to raise additional funds for this year’s fair. Morris was happy to share that the event brought in plenty of support from residents who were looking to give.
“It went really well. A lot of people came out to support the County Fair, and with it being such a good showing, we just have a good feeling that that’ll reflect on the fair that we’re going to have in just a couple of weeks,” Morris said.
Many of the usual events of the County Fair, such as the carnival, bands in the midway pavilion each night, and fair judging for regular, 4-H and FFA classes, will be returning. As for what’s new, little kids will be able to enjoy the new Kids Zone, where they can enjoy free kids activities.
“We’re very excited about our new features at the fair,” Morris said.
Residents can also look forward to the special entertainment events, with a new event each night. On July 21, the fair will hold its annual stock car races featuring late model cars, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. The following day, July 22, will be the truck drag races at 7 p.m. Then, on July 23 at 7 p.m., the fair will hold its big tractor pull.
July 24 will bring the County Fair’s main concert. Neal McCoy will be playing a concert that night at 7:30 p.m., following an opening performance from North of 40 Band. This will be McCoy’s second time playing at the County Fair, with his first time being in the early 2000’s.
“(McCoy) is a very popular country star, so we’re very excited to have him back,” Morris said, “He puts on a very good show and he’s very interactive with his crowd, so it’ll be a fun time.”
Also on July 24 will be the cornhole tournament and the sweetcorn eating contest. Finishing off the week on July 25 is the demolition derby at 11 a.m. and the tractor races at 3 p.m. Also performing on July 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. will be a Latino band, something that Morris said she is also very excited about, as this will be the first time that the fair has featured a Latino band.
“We just hope that people come out and support the fair so we can get this tradition back and going again,” Morris added, “Fun Passes can be purchased at the gate the first day, and we hope everyone is able to come for each grandstand event.”
For a full schedule of events as well as further details on this year’s fair, visit the Muscatine County Fair website.