Music, entertainment, food and fun can all be found at this year's County Fair

Many of the usual events of the County Fair, such as the carnival, bands in the midway pavilion each night, and fair judging for regular, 4-H and FFA classes, will be returning. As for what’s new, little kids will be able to enjoy the new Kids Zone, where they can enjoy free kids activities.

“We’re very excited about our new features at the fair,” Morris said.

Residents can also look forward to the special entertainment events, with a new event each night. On July 21, the fair will hold its annual stock car races featuring late model cars, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. The following day, July 22, will be the truck drag races at 7 p.m. Then, on July 23 at 7 p.m., the fair will hold its big tractor pull.

July 24 will bring the County Fair’s main concert. Neal McCoy will be playing a concert that night at 7:30 p.m., following an opening performance from North of 40 Band. This will be McCoy’s second time playing at the County Fair, with his first time being in the early 2000’s.

“(McCoy) is a very popular country star, so we’re very excited to have him back,” Morris said, “He puts on a very good show and he’s very interactive with his crowd, so it’ll be a fun time.”