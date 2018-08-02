MUSCATINE — With a new school year on the way, signs of life are already visible at Muscatine High School.
Box-stepping across the pitch, move sections of drums and flutes, saxophones and mellophones. Their foot work is not perfect: a trip here, bump there, but this is why they came. This is the Mighty Muskie Marching Band's summer camp.
At the front of the pitch, Destiny Williams practices flourishes with other drum majors. She said that since she was young, this was a role she wanted.
"I remember telling my mom, 'I want to be the one spinning the shiny pole in front of the parade,'" Williams said. Years later, she's doing it. "We are in front of the band a lot which is kind of nerve-racking."
The band director, Jeff Heid said that they come back the week before school so that students have time to learn the routine before school and other extracurricular activities take over their lives.
"What we are doing is refreshing their memory on how to march if they are upperclassmen, and if they are freshmen, we are teaching them our way and style of marching," Heid said.
They start at 8 a.m. doing stretches and breathing exercises. They work on some fundamentals for two hours until they break. When they come back, they spend the rest of the day working on steps.
This year's show is called Mad Love, a seven-minute medley of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Romeo and Juliet" and Tears for Fears' "Mad World."
"The two will be married together so you are going to hear both portrayed and both will then tell the story of Romeo and Juliet," Heid said. "You will be able to hear and see a version of Romeo and Juliet on the field using some pop music."
Between now and when the show is ready for competition season, Heid said the bands got a lot of work to do. A challenge every year is the sheer amount of programming students are involved in.
"These kids are busy," Heid said. "They are out here doing this from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and they are also holding jobs and they are also in other sports. I've got a lot of football players this year. Those kids, some of them are starting at 6 in the morning with lifting and then going after they are done with us at 5 p.m., running to a practice and going till 9 at night."
But Heid said that he prizes the students for being so involved.
"These are some of the best kids in our building," Heid said. "Don't discount them. It's not easy. This is very complex. It takes a lot of thought process to do what they do on that field."
The drumline's section leader, Tyler Gordon said it is a challenge, but that is part of the reason he is out on the field each morning.
"It can be really difficult being out in the sun, but everyone else is doing it, too," Gordon said. "After I moved here (sophomore year), band was a great way for me to meet new friends and really get involved in a new school. It's just a great thing to be a part of."