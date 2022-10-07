Muskie Band Drum Majors excitedly look ahead to upcoming marching competitions

MUSCATINE – After a second place win at the Geneseo Maple Leaf Classic Marching Invitational in September, the Mighty Muskie Marching Band are looking forward to ending this latest band season with a two-part grand finale.

On Saturday, Oct. 6 from 5:30 to 10:40 p.m., Muscatine High School will host its annual Muskie Marching Band Invitational, which will feature 19 different bands this year. Then, one week later on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., MHS will host the IHSMA State Marching Festival.

For this year’s show, the Mighty Muskie Marching Band is performing four scenes from “Darkside of Rach,” which combines classical music, specifically Rachmaninoff's Piano Concertos, with the rock 'n’ roll genre and familiar rock giants like the Rolling Stones and Led Zepplin, making for a unique and fun experience.

Looking to the young leaders of the band — Brenden Steele, Fiona Glynn and Gavin McLeod — all three shared their excitement for the upcoming events, elaborating on what it’s been like serving as this season’s drum majors.

Reflecting back on the band’s Geneseo performance, Steele emphasized how “awesome” it had been to experience that win. “In the years that I’ve been here, I don’t remember ever doing that good in a competition, so it felt really good – especially being in front of the band and leading them on through that accomplishment.”

As for why he chose to be a drum major, Steele said it was prompted by both an interest in leadership and a love of music. “It’s amazing to be able to stand and play with (the band), and watch them progress throughout the year.”

Glynn, who also serves as a scout leader outside of band, shared similar feelings. “I like being a leader, and so getting to have that higher up opportunity and getting to lead a big group was appealing to me… to see everybody – even my fellow drum majors – grow is really cool.”

“I’ve learned how much fun it is to be able to watch the drill and hear the music come together from the podium, and that was definitely something I wanted to experience,” McLeod added. “The growth that we’ve seen throughout the year is amazing, and just to know that we’ve got a couple more performances where we can do our best and put it all out there is an exciting opportunity.”

“This was an incredible year and we’re still not done,” Steele continued. “With it being my senior year, I’m really happy that we have such a cool show and such a great group of people that just come out every day and want to get stuff done – they want to improve, and that’s awesome.”

When it comes to the upcoming invitational and marching festival, each of the drum majors shared that they saw the events as opportunities for many people – from students who may not have the means to travel to other cities for competitions, to the community as a whole and all those who may have never seen a marching competition before, to the band members themselves who all come together in order to put on a good show.

As such, this year’s drum majors took the time to encourage everyone to come out to these upcoming events. “It’s always a lot of fun,” Steele said. “(With the State Competition) we don’t compete for awards and instead we compete for a rating, so with that the morale is always really awesome and it’s just another fun time to watch some bands.”

“With it being the end of the year, I think it’ll be good to have that support for one last performance. It can definitely help the bands perform just a little bit better than they maybe would have otherwise,” McLeod added.