MUSCATINE — Little backpacks, smiles, a few tears and the traditional first day portrait — the youngest students in the Muscatine School District started the school year in a new building.
The new Muskie Early Learning Center has 244 3- and 4-year-old students enrolled in the consolidated preschool program in the former Colorado Elementary School.
"She's a little scared," said one mother of her teary-eyed daughter. Principal Jessi Freers consoled the child.
"It's all right," she said, "we all are on our first day, even the teachers."
Freers, who has a background in early childhood education, said she loved the idea of consolidating the district's preschool programs into one building, something she said the district always wanted. The former principal at Grant Elementary, Freers said when the position came open at the learning center, she took it.
"I'm excited to get started and to see the collaboration with early learning programs in one location," she said.
The decision to repurpose the elementary school did not come easily, but the district said it was the best option for delivering early education opportunities with wrap around care.
Ryan Castle, director of transportation, said the biggest part of the remodel was the addition of seven bathrooms. He said state law requires bathrooms readily available for preschool students and crews had to cut through floors to lay new plumbing and electrical lines.
Construction started June 6 on the interior and wrapped up Aug. 9. A new security system was also installed in the building ensuring visitors stop in the office before gaining access to the rest of the facility. Adding the secure entrance to the building was personal for Castle, who was a principal at Colorado Elementary.
"It makes me more comfortable as an employee knowing the kids are safer," he said.
The building is also home to the district's Parents as Teachers program and Early Childhood Iowa of Muscatine County. The nonprofit coordinates regional programming and funding to meet the needs of children ages 0-5 throughout the county, allocates School Ready and Early Childhood funds and monitors programming to identify needs.
"I'm just really excited," said Superintendent Jerry Riibe on Friday. "I think it's good for the community that ECI is located here.
Playgrounds were added to the school's grounds, which took about a month, Castle said, and enclosed in privacy fencing. He said the project, with roughly a $300,000 price tag, was "more cost effective" than other options the district had discussed, including leasing a space in the Muscatine Mall.
"I think it's a great facility," he said. "It's a great option for parents and is more consistent across the board with preschool students. I think you'll see more growth with elementary students because of it."
