Muskie Energy and Coffee Drinks opens

MUSCATINE — Marcella Alimoski was busy taking orders Monday.

“I have peach, passionfruit, and coconut,” Alimoski, the manager of Muskie Energy and Coffee Drinks, said into her headset as she took the order of energy drinks from the car that had pulled up to the outdoor menu on one side of the new trailer. “Would you like whipped cream with that?”

On Monday people passing the Muscatine Family Restaurant got a pleasant surprise as they realized they had a new place to get a morning libation. Muskie Energy and Coffee Drinks, on Park Avenue next to the restaurant, opened its doors — or rather its two drive-thru windows — to customers. After about six months in the making, the custom trailer now has all the makings of a drink bar and is serving on-the-go customers.

“We wanted to branch out from the restaurant and just do a drink trailer,” Alimoski said. “We wanted to try something new.”

The trailer offers a variety of energy drinks, smoothies, cappuccinos, Americanos, and other drinks. A full menu is featured on the business' Facebook page.