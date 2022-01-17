Muskie Energy and Coffee Drinks opens

MUSCATINE — Marcella Alimoski was busy taking orders Monday.
“I have peach, passionfruit, and coconut,” Alimoski, the manager of Muskie Energy and Coffee Drinks, said into her headset as she took the order of energy drinks from the car that had pulled up to the outdoor menu on one side of the new trailer. “Would you like whipped cream with that?”
On Monday people passing the Muscatine Family Restaurant got a pleasant surprise as they realized they had a new place to get a morning libation. Muskie Energy and Coffee Drinks, on Park Avenue next to the restaurant, opened its doors — or rather its two drive-thru windows — to customers. After about six months in the making, the custom trailer now has all the makings of a drink bar and is serving on-the-go customers.
“We wanted to branch out from the restaurant and just do a drink trailer,” Alimoski said. “We wanted to try something new.”
The trailer offers a variety of energy drinks, smoothies, cappuccinos, Americanos, and other drinks. A full menu is featured on the business' Facebook page.
The idea for the trailer came from Muscatine Family Restaurant owner Andy Alimoski, as he had been wanting to open a dedicated drink business for some time. The family had discussed the best way to do it for many months before moving ahead with the project. The drinks have been served at the Waffle and Pancake House in downtown Muscatine for several months as they were being created. Alimoski said the drinks were offered at the restaurant as the trailer was being built and to give the staff a chance to decide what should be offered on the menu of the new business.
Alimoski said right now the popular drinks at the trailer are energy drinks, with names like “Beach Babes,” “Energy Dragon,” and “Berry Explosion.” She also said another option offered is for a customer to create their own drinks using the syrups listed on the menu.
She commented that the drinks are competitively priced and not overly expensive compared to some of the corporate energy drink companies.
“We are going to keep it fun and exciting,” she said. “We change up the menu every once in a while. It is just going to be a fun place to go.”