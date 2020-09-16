Muskie Homecoming parade scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — After receiving all the needed permits for Homecoming parade 2020, the Muscatine High School student council has announced the parade route will go front Grant Elementary to the Bonnie Parking lot of Muscatine High School.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. Spectators are asked to maintain social distancing of 6 feet between families. If social distancing cannot be maintained, spectators are asked to wear a mask. Candy will not be thrown due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

At 7 p.m. the coronation ceremony will be held at the Muscatine High School football field. The Homecoming king and queen will be crowned at this time. This year’s Homecoming court is made up of Timothy Nimely and Vayda Matos; Trevor Deidrichs and Sophia Emmert; Maria Villatoros and Elisha Gaye; Hallie Hanssen and Togeh Deseh; and Kaylynn Salyars and Joshua Thomas.

At 3 p.m. Friday, a pep assembly will be held on the track. For the Homecoming game, the Muskies will face off against Davenport West at 7:15 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0