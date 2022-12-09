Muskie Pom team gets Division 1 at State, will go to Nationals in February

MUSCATINE – Recently, the Muscatine High School Pom Squad had a chance to shine at the 47th annual Iowa High School and College State Dance Team Championship, which is considered to be the largest high school dance team competition in the country.

From November 30 to December 2, the competition saw 255 high school teams and 26 college teams compete. While at the competition, Muscatine was able to take 3rd Place in Class 3 Kick as well as 5th place in Class 13 Pom. Additionally, both the team as a whole and its soloists – Izzy Sand, Gabriella Steele, Ayla McGlaughlin, Peyton Crumly, Haylee Diercks and Cynthia Marin – all received Division I ratings, the highest rating available.

“We’ve had a really good competition season so far this year,” Head Coach Nicky Sand said when reflecting back on her team’s results. She coaches the pom squad alongside Assistant Coach Maddi Nietfeldt.

When asked what she felt contributed to her team’s success this year, Sand attributed it to how hard she, Nietfeldt and the team have all worked for the last couple of years to change the structure of the program.

“We’ve tried to change the thought process and the culture and climate of the program,” she said. “We also have an amazing group of senior leaders here that have done a nice job of guiding the team and helping the team.”

Sand also praised her team’s willingness to work hard and deal with early morning practices. “They put in so many hours, and they do it without a second thought. They’re also very goal centered and very goal oriented, but they also all work very well as a team. Not any one person is more important than anybody else.”

With the State competition in the books, the team is preparing for its upcoming national competition in Orlando (FL), which will take place February 10-12. Prior to that on Feb. 4, the team will be holding a spring show that will be open to the public featuring all their routines.

“Our goal (at Nationals) is not to win, as we have to be realistic about it,” Sand said. “But our goal is to make it to the finals in at least one of our dances. We’re also going there to see what the rest of the nation is doing, to kind of see what’s out there and learn what we need to work on.”

Sand added that while there, students can take master classes when they aren’t scheduled to perform, providing an educational aspect to the experience in addition to the competition aspect. “We’re also excited because our sister team, Davenport Central, is going as well. Even though we may compete head-to-head against each other, we really love to watch and support each other.”

In the meantime, the team is still working on fundraising efforts in order to help pay for the trip itself as well as things like meals while down in Orlando and backpacks for the team’s uniforms. Sand shared that the total budget for the trip is likely to be around $27,000, with any money not used at nationals being put back into the team’s general budget to help buy more uniforms and bring in University of Iowa student instructors.

“We try to put every fundraising dollar we make back into the kids,” Sand assured.

For those wishing to help with the Muscatine Pom Squad’s fundraising efforts, they can do so by either mailing a monetary donation to 2705 Cedar Street in Muscatine or Venmo @muskie-poms.