Muskie SPARK program collabs with CultureALL ambassadors for Culture Day

MUSCATINE – From beaded collars and origami creations to Filipino dances and Jewish accordion music, there was a lot of culture to be found at Jefferson Elementary School this week.

On Wednesday, the students of the Muskie S.P.A.R.K. (Summer Program for Arts, Recreation & Knowledge) program had the chance to learn about a variety of different cultures through a special Culture Day workshop.

Although each student could only attend three different sessions, there was still a wide selection of 10 possible sessions that covered the countries and cultures of Mexico, Kenya, the Philippines, Japan, Morocco and India as well as aspects of Jewish culture, Native American culture and African American culture.

The Culture Day workshop was created through a collaboration with the S.P.A.R.K. team, the Global Education program at Stanley Center for Peace and Security and CultureALL, a cultural education-focused non-profit based in Des Moines that works with Iowans who are from other countries and cultures on workshops that can then be taken to schools across the state.

“Each workshop features what they want to share about their home culture, and they’re all different topics,” Krista Regennitter, program officer for Global Education at Stanley explained.

Regenitter went on to say that she first learned about CultureALL last October. From there, she was able to bring one of CultureALL’s cultural specialists down to Muscatine to speak with a couple classes. After seeing how successful this first small collaboration was, Regenitter and the team at S.P.A.R.K. decided to expand on the idea, working with CultureALL’s specialists to create the program’s first Culture Day.

“It worked out really well. Working with the S.P.A.R.K. program gave us a little more flexibility in our schedule,” Regenitter said. “Our goal is to help kids grow their global awareness and understanding, giving them the chance to maybe see something from a different perspective or learn about something in a new way and just gage their curiosity about the world and its different cultures.”

One aspect of working with CultureALL that Regenitter especially appreciated was the chance to work with ambassadors who were actually part of the culture that they were teaching about – an authentic element that she felt was incredibly important.

“You can only teach so much about a different culture, you can only hit a certain level of depth. But when it’s your own, the information that you’re sharing much more rich, so having folks that can represent their own cultures while also still being Iowans allows kids to see that these people from these cultures are part of our community and value that diversity here at home,” she said. “I think that understanding that there’s multiple world views prepares kids to go out into the world and work with people of different cultures and with diverse partners on different teams.”

Overall, the S.P.A.R.K. program’s first Culture Day was seen as a huge success. “I’ve seen lots of smiles and engagement and interest, and it would be wonderful if we could bring these ambassadors back another time and have kids see different workshops than the ones they are seeing today and just celebrate the diversity around our globe,” Regenitter continued.