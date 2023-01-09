Muskie varsity boys bowling team wins Clinton Kings & Queens tournament

Muscatine's boys varsity bowling team was at its best Saturday, taking the top spot at the Clinton Kings & Queens Invitational with a score of 3,090.

“We’ve gone (to this competition) every year,” Coach Triscia Laucamp said. “It’s been several years since the last time we’ve won the tournament, so it’s been awhile, and it’s nice to win because we’ve got a fairly young group of boys on the team, with three sophomore boys making the all-tournament team.”

These boys were Derrick Lewandowski, who scored 470; Erick Ford, who scored 473; and Eli Donath with a score of 449. Other varsity boys bowlers include Zach Stoltzfus, Owen Riley and Kaden Staley.

“It was also the first win for these boys, and they’ve worked really hard,” Laucamp continued. “Last year as freshmen, it was kind of a slow year. I think our record last year was only 1-8, but we’re at a pretty good start this year. We’re at 3-1, and we won our first invitational, so it’s a big improvement from last year.”

Laucamp also gave a shout out to the girls varsity team, which placed fifth at the tournament with a total score of 2,487, missing first by only 38 pins.

As for the boys, Laucamp attributed their win to hard work and focus.

“We practice several times a week, and several of those boys bowl in league a couple of times a week,” she said. “They also do tournaments outside of high school, so they’re pretty invested in practicing and doing well.”

Another element of the boys team that Laucamp praised was the level of teamwork as well as the friendship and camaraderie that they share with each other.

“The boys right now are really bonding with each other, and our team spirit and team togetherness has really improved a lot, so you can definitely tell they’re bowling as a team,” she continued. “As long as they continue that, I think the next tournament we have to will go well. There are different lane conditions that we have to account for each time, but the boys are doing a good job adjusting and covering all their spares and doing what needs to be done.”

Although their next tournament will be in Davenport, Laucamp added that the boys are excited for their first home meet of the season later this month, seeing it as being a “fun homecoming” for them.

“We’re looking forward to the rest of the season, as that was the first invitational of several to come. We hope to get a good ranking in the next tournament, but it all depends,” she said.