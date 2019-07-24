{{featured_button_text}}
Muskie girls soccer

Muscatine's Jasmine Cardona (1) and Emmy Drake (18) battle for possession of the ball with Davenport Central goalie Haley Brown during Wednesday's Class 3A regional semifinal at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.

 Kyle Heim, Muscatine Journal

Registration for the 2nd annual Muskie Youth Soccer Camp is now open. Muscatine Parks and Recreation and the Muscatine High School Girls Soccer team are offering the camp for boys and girls Aug. 12-14 at the Muscatine Soccer Complex, 401 S. Houser St.

Meeting times are 8:30-10 a.m. for youth in 2nd through 4th grades and 10-11:30 a.m. for youth in 5th through 7th grades.

Cost is $5 per youth, and includes a tee-shirt and a free day pass to the Muscatine Aquatic Center.

Registration may be completed at the Parks and Rec office, 215 Sycamore St., over the phone at 563-263-0241 and online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/muscatine/Home.

Muscatine Girls Soccer players and coaches will be coordinating age-appropriate skill drills, team exercises, and scrimmages throughout the three-day camp, according to a news release. All skill levels are invited to enroll as boys and girls will learn new techniques while building on the fundamentals of play.

For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments