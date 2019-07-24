Registration for the 2nd annual Muskie Youth Soccer Camp is now open. Muscatine Parks and Recreation and the Muscatine High School Girls Soccer team are offering the camp for boys and girls Aug. 12-14 at the Muscatine Soccer Complex, 401 S. Houser St.
Meeting times are 8:30-10 a.m. for youth in 2nd through 4th grades and 10-11:30 a.m. for youth in 5th through 7th grades.
Cost is $5 per youth, and includes a tee-shirt and a free day pass to the Muscatine Aquatic Center.
Registration may be completed at the Parks and Rec office, 215 Sycamore St., over the phone at 563-263-0241 and online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/muscatine/Home.
Muscatine Girls Soccer players and coaches will be coordinating age-appropriate skill drills, team exercises, and scrimmages throughout the three-day camp, according to a news release. All skill levels are invited to enroll as boys and girls will learn new techniques while building on the fundamentals of play.
For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.