The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center, 408 E. 2nd St., will close at 11:30 a.m. Friday and remain closed until further notice.
A spokeswoman from the library said the building is closing due to the threat of flood waters rising in the downtown area. Water has reached the staff parking lot, she said, but there isn't any water in the building at this time.
Updates will be posted to the library's Facebook page.
