Musser Library continues to offer services through COVID-19

MUSCATINE — With services at the Musser Public Library remaining at a low due to the COVID-19 health crisis, no special programs were set to observe National Library Week during the week of April 4-10.
Even though the library is partially open to the public, social distancing and not gathering in groups is still encouraged. She said there is talk of COVID-19 coming to a close, but on the other hand there is talk of a fourth surge. The library is open for its normal hours and guests can use some of the meeting rooms, but at a lower capacity.
“We’re still very restricted with what we do because of COVID,” library director Pam Collins said.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries throughout the country. While not specifically doing anything for the week, this year’s theme “Welcome to the Library,” promoting the idea that the library extends past the four walls of the building, is something the Musser Library has embodied since the COVID-19 shutdowns.
As an answer to the shutdown, the library began filming its programming for both children and adults and showing the videos on the library’s Facebook page and on Public Access Channel 5. She said as the pandemic continued, the library moved many of its programs to Channel 5, where they can still be viewed. Collins said there is currently a Tai Chi class and soon will be a ukulele class shown on the channel.
“A lot of our adult instructors got to the point they preferred not to come in, so we were pretty much doing children’s programming and our summer reading program was all done with our programs on Channel 5,” Collins said.
Additionally over the last year the library has seen an increase in online electronic and audio electronic books being checked out. There weren’t as much growth with E-magazines. Collins said the library has changed vendors and now has many new E-magazines available.
During the shutdown, a service was also offered where people could call the library and check out what they wanted and a library worker would assemble the checkout. The person would then drive up and the library worker would put the order in their trunk. Collins said requests for this have stopped, but the library is still willing to do this if requested.
Collins explained that new programming will remain online until the last of COVID-19 is reported. While she says the library would like to get back to the point it was at prior to COVID-19, she wants to proceed with caution.
“We are just going to kind of see what happens,” Collins said. “We don’t want to do anything too quickly and find out that we have to back up. Right now we are trying to be open and available to people.”
To see what is available at the Musser Library, go online to https://musserpubliclibrary.org/ or the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MusserPublicLibrary.