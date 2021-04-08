Musser Library continues to offer services through COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“A lot of our adult instructors got to the point they preferred not to come in, so we were pretty much doing children’s programming and our summer reading program was all done with our programs on Channel 5,” Collins said.

Additionally over the last year the library has seen an increase in online electronic and audio electronic books being checked out. There weren’t as much growth with E-magazines. Collins said the library has changed vendors and now has many new E-magazines available.

During the shutdown, a service was also offered where people could call the library and check out what they wanted and a library worker would assemble the checkout. The person would then drive up and the library worker would put the order in their trunk. Collins said requests for this have stopped, but the library is still willing to do this if requested.

Collins explained that new programming will remain online until the last of COVID-19 is reported. While she says the library would like to get back to the point it was at prior to COVID-19, she wants to proceed with caution.

“We are just going to kind of see what happens,” Collins said. “We don’t want to do anything too quickly and find out that we have to back up. Right now we are trying to be open and available to people.”

To see what is available at the Musser Library, go online to https://musserpubliclibrary.org/ or the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MusserPublicLibrary.

