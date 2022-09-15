Musser Library plans public informational meeting ahead of Golden Rule's October visit

MUSCATINE – Throughout this year, the famous Golden Rule sailboat – a symbol that supports the banning of nuclear weapons - is expected to be sailing all around the United States in what is being called its “Great Loop” trip.

This week, it was announced that, following the Golden Rule’s stop in Dubuque, it will then be stopping by in Muscatine on Monday, October 17, staying at the Muscatine Riverfront for the rest of that evening as well as all day on Tuesday, October 18.

To prepare for the visit, the Musser Public Library will be putting on a free public meeting that will include a brief presentation on the Golden Rule’s history and background on Tuesday, September 27 at 7 p.m. This meeting will include presenters from the Iowa City chapter of Veterans for Peace, as well as a short film about the boat.

“The film that they’re going to show is really well done, and it even includes historical footage from the 1950s,” Daniel Clark said.

Clark is one of four people, the other three being military veterans, who are the most active in the arrangement of the Golden Rule and where it visits, according to him. He elaborated that the main focus of the cruise is to not only visit places that the boat has never stopped at before, but to also continue sharing the idea of banning nuclear weapons.

“Probably any sane person in the world is going to say ‘yeah, anything we can do to get rid of these not-militarily useful and just horrible things that we could accidentally find ourselves using’. There is a big effort in the project to say that this is a concern that everybody shares and we all need to raise our voices,” he said.

Clark went on to clarify that the boat is not meant to be “a partisan thing”, nor is it meant to symbolize what some may call anti-war ideals. Clark also showed admiration for what he thought of the boat’s amazing history that stretches back to the 1950s, which saw the boat sail through the Pacific Ocean, leading to the people on board getting arrested for their protests of the nuclear testing that was going on in the Marshall Islands.

Overall, Clark shared that he was really excited to know that the famous boat is going to be stopping in Muscatine.

“It just kind of goes with all the other boats, like the cruise boats that are coming, and it’s just exciting that Muscatine is on the map in the place where we are. I think people will turn out for it. Whatever they think about the nuclear weapon issue, it’s still just a neat old sailboat,” he said.

Currently, plans are still being discussed for the boat’s October 17-18 visit, but with Hawaii’s Captain Kiko sailing the Golden Rule during this leg of the Great Loop tour, Clark said that he hoped to have Kiko briefly speak to the Muscatine community when the boat arrives, wanting him to share and talk about his experiences sailing the boat from Hawaii to the West Coast.

He also hoped to welcome both the captain and the boat with a “happy community welcome”, which could potentially involve a greeting from Muscatine’s mayor, Dr. Brad Bark, as well as a performance from the Muscatine High School band’s brass section, although neither of these have been confirmed yet. Either way, Clark said that he’s hoping for a good turnout when the Golden Rule arrives.

“I would say (to people) to just come out and learn, if you’re at all curious about it. If you have feelings one way or the other about the nuclear weapon issue, I hope we can all just look around and say ‘gosh, this isn’t an argument about war and peace and whether you’re a realist or a pacifist, this is something we all care about’. I hope that’ll be the spirit of what happens,” he said.