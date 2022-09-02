Musser Library to hold "Library of Rock" music program throughout October

MUSCATINE — Libraries typically are known for being quiet. Throughout October, however, Musser Public Library will provide a place for middle and high school students to get loud and rock out.

On Friday, Oct. 7, Musser Public Library will hold the first of its “Library of Rock” sessions. This program, which will take place from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. every Friday in October, plus one Friday in November, will give youths and teens a chance to learn about playing music, offering them the experience of what it’s like playing in a rock (or any kind of genre) band.

This is just the latest program thought up by Emerson Taylor, who joined Musser as its new Teens’ Librarian in June. Before that, Taylor was working part-time with the library through his television program, “Mr. Taylor’s Songs and Stories,” in addition to his work in the Muscatine school district at the elementary level.

“I really loved what the library had been doing, and when I saw that there was an open position, I just thought that it would be a great opportunity for me, and I’ve really been enjoying it," Taylor said. "It’s been a fun ride this summer, getting involved with all the summer programming and trying to hit the ground running with some new programs this fall.”

In his new job, Taylor continues incorporating music into his work, combined with a bit of inspiration from the Jack Black film “School of Rock” all culminating into this latest youth program from the library.

“(Music) is something that I’ve always been passionate about, and it’s something that is in my wheelhouse, being someone who performs for kids and who tries to help them feel confident in what they are doing, which is a huge part of my philosophy of teaching,” Taylor explained, adding that a program such as this one just seemed to fit right into what he wants to do for the library and its younger patrons.

Taylor also cited the importance of accessibility, both through the location of the program and through its lack of any sort of registration fee, as well as the fact that it can be hard for kids to find opportunities to learn and play music outside of these programs, as "garage bands" where kids can come together and rock out are a less common sight than they were back in the 1980s or '90s. This in turn makes accessible music programs all the more important, Taylor felt.

“For kids who might typically be interested in after-school music programs, it usually takes a big financial commitment by the parents. So I wanted to try and offer a program for middle and high schoolers that could appeal to them while also being free. We want all the patrons in Muscatine to be able to access what the library has to offer,” he continued.

With this program being a supervised after-hours event, Taylor said he plans on teaching participants how to play a few specific songs while at the same time giving them a chance to explore the music genres that they are interested in and getting to be as loud as they wish without disturbing any other patrons. If there is enough interest in this program, Taylor said he might try to bring it back for a few "encore" sessions.

“We’re just looking forward to adapting to this new program and what it turns into,” he said. “I also hope that for kids who might not have come into the library, this program gives them an opportunity to see what the library has to offer.”

No pre-registration is required for “Library of Rock,” and it is open for any musician at the middle or high school level, regardless of their skill level. Participants should keep in mind, however, that the doors to the library will close at 6 p.m., so they should get to the session on time if they want to join it. There will also be some instruments available to borrow at the session, but those who already have their own instruments are asked to bring them if they can.

Any musicians wishing to volunteer at the program or who have an instrument that they wish to either lend or donate to the program can contact Taylor at etaylor@muscatineiowa.gov or by calling 563-263-3065, ext. 128.