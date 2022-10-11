Musser Library welcomes Molly Garrett as its new Assistant Director

MUSCATINE – This week, the Musser Public Library welcomes its new assistant director, Molly Garrett. Although not an unfamiliar face to the Musser Public Library, Garrett shared that she is still happy to be in this new position.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “Everything seems to be going really well. I really love the type of library that Musser is. It’s like the perfect blend of big city but small town and is just a perfect size, so I’m excited about pretty much everything.”

Over the past 19 years, Garrett has gathered experience at several different libraries, starting with her hometown public library in Wilton, where she served as a page in addition to being part of that library’s teen board at the age of 16.

“It was a great experience sharing hours with the librarian there who worked with the teens,” Garrett recalled. “She was really great about allowing the teens to have a voice and really be active in the library community. So we did fundraising for the new building, we helped plan programs and we got to suggest books. It was really that ownership that showed me this was something I could do, too, and got me passionate about programming and libraries.”

Following this, she earned her associate degree from Muscatine Community College and then transferred to the University of Iowa, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English as well as a master’s degree in library science.

From there, she traveled to libraries in Coralville, Cedar Rapids and back to Wilton, working positions at each of them before forming connections with Muscatine’s Musser Public Library. Working alongside Chad Bishop, she helped produce as well as co-hosted the program “Libraries Alive!”

“I originally just reached out (to Musser) because I wanted to get to know the librarians and the directors in the county, so I just wanted to know how they did things and how we could possibly collaborate and work together, and that kind of turned into dreaming big and doing all kinds of cool stuff,” Garrett continued.

When asked about her hopes and ideas for her new position, Garrett said that she planned on bringing more innovative ideas and special forward-thinking projects to the library, including more programming for adults and teens.

“One of the things I’m really passionate about is people,” she said. “I’m passionate about how people interact with the library space and what the library can bring to the community, how we can partner with people – different organizations and different groups – and really highlight what we have while also highlighting and shining a spotlight onto what the city as a whole brings. That’s something I’m really excited to bring.”

In a public statement, Musser Director Robert Fiedler shared his approval of Garrett taking on this role.

“We are delighted to welcome (Garrett) aboard and look forward to working with her in creating new, dynamic programming,” Fiedler said. “(Garrett) will be a great addition to the Musser team and brings a wealth of experience that will complement the library’s mission and goals.”

“The Musser staff so far has been so welcoming and so wonderful, and it’s been a really amazing library to step into,” Garrett added.