Musser Park closed until June 20 due to construction, more park improvements this summer

MUSCATINE — As part of the South-end Improvement Project, Musser Park will be closed through June 20, weather permitting, as it undergoes various construction work.

According to Kevin Jenison, city communications manager, the city received a private donation for the project. From there, private citizens worked with the Parks and Recreations Department to create a list of improvements needed, which was then discussed in public meetings.

“For Musser Park, Taylor Park and even out at Sunset Park, we have things that are going to be done hopefully this year, depending on when we get the materials in,” Jenison said. “There’s going to be a lot of improvement in the South-end, which is an area that we’re trying to focus on right now.”

The main focus of the work being done this month is the trail extension from Musser Park’s levee to Oregon Street, alongside a couple ancillary sidewalk additions. Due to the nature of the work and the potential hazards surrounding it, it was determined that the safest option for residents was to close Musser Park until the trail extension and sidewalks were completed.

“We want to make sure that it’s safe for parents and children to use that playground,” Jenison said. “Once that work is done, we should be able to open up the playground area again.”

The old shelter at Musser Park is also being removed. A new shelter is scheduled to be built this summer; however, the park is not expected to be closed during this construction.

“The work that will be done on the shelter is far enough away from the playground area that it shouldn’t be a concern, but people still need to use caution and remember that the use of these parks is at their own risk,” Jenison said.

New playground equipment is scheduled to be installed in the fall but may be delayed by supply chain issues.

Taylor Park and Sunset Park also will be improved over the next year or so. Taylor Park, also closed to the public, will get a new pickleball court, a splash pad, playground equipment and a restroom facility. Sunset Park will get new playground equipment.

In the meantime, Jenison said people can enjoy the city's other parks and playgrounds, like Weed Park and the Franklin Elementary School playground, as well as the city’s extensive trail system.

“Even during all the construction activity that’s going on, there are still plenty of areas that people can go and enjoy recreational activities at,” he said. “Once all the work is done, it’s going to be a great improvement for the South-end and for the entire Muscatine community.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.