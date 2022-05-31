Musser Public Library announces new interim director following Collins' departure

MUSCATINE — Last week, on May 27, the Musser Public Library announced that Library Director Pam Collins would step down from her position on June 30.

“I’m going to be moving (to Des Moines), and I’m going to be looking for a very different kind of job as a paraeducator,” Collins said.

In addition to wanting to pursue a new career, Collins added that she hoped to be closer to her grandchildren — one of whom is 18 months old, while another is expected to be born in September.

“Even though they’re just in West Des Moines, it’s just too far away,” she said.

Collins has served as library director since late 2007. In that time, she has helped oversee many various projects and programs at Musser, including its move from its former building on Iowa Avenue — now set to become the new headquarters of the Stanley Center for Peace and Security — to its current location on East 2nd Street.

“I think we’ve done some amazing things here,” Collins said. “We’ve worked really hard to stay current, and we’ve worked really hard to work with a budget while still providing the types of services that our community wanted.”

As for what she’s enjoyed most about her time as library director, Collins shared that she’s enjoyed being active within the community through her role, all while forming relationships with her staff at the library.

“I’ve also enjoyed the freedom that the city has given us to pick our direction and move forward ... and I think we’ve been very successful at that,” she said.

Following Collins’ departure, Assistant Director Robert Fiedler will take over as the library’s interim director starting June 30, serving in both roles until a permanent director is found.

“(Collins) has done a lot of amazing things for the library,” Fiedler said. “She always looked at the big picture, and she was never content to just sit still. She was always looking for the next big project to do, and so she’s brought a lot of really dynamic and innovative things to the library, like the LENA Program that we have now for early childhood literacy and all of the big programs that we’ve had in the past. She always thought outside the box and was always willing to go the extra step.”

As interim director, Fiedler said he expects to simply focus on the library’s current programs, such as its summer reading program, which began this week, with making sure these programs run smoothly being his main goal. As for the future, while he doesn’t know whether he is in the running for a permanent position as library director, Fiedler added that he would be honored to accept this position if he were offered the chance.

“I think (Fiedler) will be a fabulous interim director,” Collins said. “I hope he takes the position as a permanent job.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.