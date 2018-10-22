Try 1 month for 99¢
The new building for Musser Public Library is at 408 E. 2nd St. and will open June 15.

 Meredith Ecklund, The Muscatine Journal

The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center is open today for browsing only during regular business hours due to issues with the network.

Kimberly McCracken, who is in charge of adult services, said item check out and computer access is unavailable because of a network outage.

The library is open for regularly scheduled programming until 9 p.m., but O Baby Lapsit and Preschool Storytime have been canceled.

Updates will be provided on the library's social media pages, McCracken said.

—Journal Staff

