Musser Public Library reflects on recent expansions, looks ahead to the future

“One of our most popular shows came in the summer, where we worked with the Muscatine Police Department on a show called ‘A Book and a Badge’ hosted by Officer Whitni Pena,” Yocum said. “It ended up being one of our most watched shows in 2021.”

Another one of the newer ongoing children’s shows created for Channel 5 features McKinley Elementary teacher and musician Emerson Taylor. Along with playing his guitar and singing songs, Taylor also reads books and even occasionally features a few of his students on the show.

“(Taylor) is just a really nice added presence,” Collins said. “Really, we’ve just done a number of different things with our shows, and we’re going to continue to expand our programming as we go into 2022.”

Looking into the new year, another new show will be coming alongside the library’s new rooftop camera. Through it, the library will be able to live-stream scenic views of the Mississippi River throughout the day. This is expected to begin in early January.