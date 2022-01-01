Musser Public Library reflects on recent expansions, looks ahead to the future

MUSCATINE -- Throughout 2021, Musser Public Library expanded its services and thrived in different ways.
“In some ways, (the pandemic) has been an opportunity for us to branch out and do some different things -- things that we expect to continue to do regardless of what happens,” Library Director Pam Collins said.
Along with continuing its curbside service, the library has continued operating in new, safe ways during the pandemic. This has included a new homebound delivery program for those who are unable to make it to the library, and the elimination of late fees for children’s materials.
“Probably our biggest expansion, however, was providing video services through Channel 5, which has gone very well,” Collins said. “It wasn’t something we had planned, we just had the opportunity to lease Channel 5 ourselves. We just went for it, and it’s been amazing.”
Library videographer Chad Yocum said 609 shows aired on Channel 5 in 2021, with 11,112 scheduled runs. The average length per scheduled run is 29 minutes, 30 seconds — or 5,464 hours, 55 minutes of scheduled programs for the year. Of the 609 shows, 414 were produced in 2021.
Some of these new programs included collaborations with local organizations, such as the Muscatine County Arts Council and its summer concert series, the League of Women’s Voters and its candidate forums, Historic Preservation Committee and its tours of local historical houses, and much more.
“One of our most popular shows came in the summer, where we worked with the Muscatine Police Department on a show called ‘A Book and a Badge’ hosted by Officer Whitni Pena,” Yocum said. “It ended up being one of our most watched shows in 2021.”
Another one of the newer ongoing children’s shows created for Channel 5 features McKinley Elementary teacher and musician Emerson Taylor. Along with playing his guitar and singing songs, Taylor also reads books and even occasionally features a few of his students on the show.
“(Taylor) is just a really nice added presence,” Collins said. “Really, we’ve just done a number of different things with our shows, and we’re going to continue to expand our programming as we go into 2022.”
Looking into the new year, another new show will be coming alongside the library’s new rooftop camera. Through it, the library will be able to live-stream scenic views of the Mississippi River throughout the day. This is expected to begin in early January.
While those viewers with cable, Roku or other smart TVs have been able to enjoy Channel 5 either live or on-demand, residents who don’t have these options will also soon be able to access its programming through the library’s website. Collins said the Musser Library is working with the Wilton Public Library in order to extend its programming to other parts of Muscatine County.
“It’s really exciting for us, and we really can’t wait,” Collins said.
“I feel like we’re taking a modern approach for what our library can offer the community,” Yocum added. “A lot of the programming we do focuses on literacy, so I see it as a way to use a newer form of technology to get out information and promote literacy throughout the community.”