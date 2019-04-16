MUSCATINE — The project is nearing completion.
New signage adorns the east, south and west sides of the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center Monday, finalizing one of the last major pieces of the library relocation that began almost a year ago.
The signs identifying the former HNI headquarters as the site of the Musser Public Library were funded through a grant from the Roy J. Carver trust and installed by Nesper Sign Advertising of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“This is one of the last major pieces to complete our move from the old library on Iowa Avenue to this location on 2nd Street,” Pam Collins, Musser Public Library director, said. “We still have a lot of little things that we will be fine-tuning, but for the most part we are settled in and serving the people of the Muscatine area.”
Collins invited all area residents to a celebration that will light the signs for the first time at 7 p.m. Saturday. Cookies will be available and a drawing for $5 HyVee Gift Certificates will also be held.
This is the start of the first full summer at the 2nd Street location, and Collins said the library is putting together a series of events for people of all ages.
“We have a stage that was donated to us so we want to put that to use this summer,” Collins said. “We are also working on an outdoor movie night along with several other events throughout the summer.”
The Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center was part of the Pearls of Progress projects that also featured the construction of the Deep Lakes Park cabins, Westside Trail and the Community Dog Park.
The library project repurposed the former HNI Headquarters into a state-of-the-art public library and community center featuring plenty of off-street parking, multiple meeting rooms, an enlarged children’s library and more.
