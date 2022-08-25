Musser Public Library stands as one of Iowa's top libraries, receiving accreditation

MUSCATINE — Muscatine's Musser Public Library received accreditation status this week through June 30, 2025. The State Library of Iowa made the announcement of all Iowa libraries that met the state’s accreditation requirements.

“The Standards and Accreditation program at the State Library of Iowa encourages the ongoing development of high-quality public library services in Iowa and gives public libraries a tool to identify strengths and areas for improvements,” Scott Dermont, library consultant to the State Library of Iowa, said.

To be accredited, a public library must meet all 47 required standards as well as at least 20 of the 38 optional standards, according to Dermont. By meeting these standards, the libraries that manage to reach this status prove that they excel in categories such as library governance, personnel, collections and facility accessibility.

The Musser Public Library, which has been accredited for many years, was recognized as having a strong commitment to not only providing high quality library services but also assuring that its services are perfect for its community, allowing for stronger public relations between the library and its patrons.

“When a library like Musser renews their accreditation status, it shows that the library board, director and staff have worked very hard to provide the best service possible to the residents of their city and the surrounding area,” Dermont said.

In a public statement, Robert Fiedler, Musser Public Library’s newest director, attributed this latest success for the library to its hard-working staff and board of trustees, as well as all the residents in Muscatine who take the time to support the library.

“We’ll continue to do our best to serve our community,” Fiedler said.

In all, 403 of Iowa’s 543 public libraries have received accreditation status. To learn more about the State Library’s accreditation program, visit www.statelibraryofiowa.gov.