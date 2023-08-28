MUSCATINE – From books to DVDs to even CDs and video games, libraries have become a place for all kinds of media to be found and experienced by those who are looking for them. Recently, Musser Public Library announced that it would be adding one more type of media to its collection.

According to Library Director Bobby Fielder, Musser Public Library will be the first library in Iowa and one of the first libraries in the country – alongside libraries in Brooklyn and Detroit - to offer record albums, also known as LPs or vinyl, to its patrons.

Musser is expected to introduce about 100 albums sometime in September. These records will be housed near the first-floor service desk, organized into three different categories: Jazz/Blues, Country/Folk and Rock/Pop.

The library will also offer two portable record players for checkout, and more albums will be added to the collection as requested, with patrons being encouraged to suggest new titles. They are asked to keep in mind, however, that newer releases are more likely to be available.

When asked about the introduction of vinyl at Musser, Fielder shared that he had read about vinyl outselling CDs in 2022, which he saw as noteworthy.

“Because we found out that not a lot of other libraries are offering vinyl – and learned that our distributor could send us records – we decided to offer them to our patrons,” Fielder said. “The library is glad to provide ways to slow down and enjoy the simpler things in life. I find I enjoy the music I am listening to more when I have to handle a record and turn it over halfway through.

For those wishing to borrow records at the library, the will be able to check them out for two weeks, one week longer than CD, in order to give patrons enough time to listen to them. Records can also be renewed another two weeks as long as another patron has not put a hold on the material. Those who check out LPs and record players will also receive instructions to keep the items in working order.

For more information on upcoming library events and other library news, residents can either visit the Musser Public Library website or its Facebook page.