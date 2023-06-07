Next Saturday, the library staff hopes to give back some of the good will the Musser Public Library has received over the past five years.

On Saturday, June 17, from 2 to 5 p.m. the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be celebrating its fifth anniversary at its current location with a community party.

"We just thought that it was worth celebrating," Musser Marketing and PR Coordinator Kathy Kuhl said. "Once the staff took note that we were at that five year mark, we started making plans to make sure that we celebrate with the public."

The original Musser Public Library building was completed in 1902 after being funded by Peter M. Musser. This original library, which was located on the 300 block of Iowa Avenue, was used for several decades. In 2016, the library’s administration at the time began discussing the idea of building a new facility.

Following this, HNI Corporation donated its former office building at 408 East 2nd Street, and once this location was secure, the library was able to receive a $6.5 million renovation of the building through a Community Action and Tourism (CAT) matching grant. The library was able to move in, officially opening on June 15, 2018.

"This is a great place that we've ended up in," Kuhl continued. "The library was fortunate that HNI donated this building to us, and that we got additional funding through CAT."

To celebrate both the momentous occasion as well as its extended history and all the success that the library and its staff has seen since the move to 2nd Street, Musser Public Library is inviting the public to stop by and enjoy some food provided Arely’s, music by the Strum Circle, a city truck ‘petting zoo’, a photo booth, giveaways, bubble displays and more.

The event will be held rain or shine, being either on the library’s east lawn and the parking lot or inside the library itself. For more information on this and upcoming events, residents can visit the Musser Public Library website or its Facebook page.

