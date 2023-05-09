Residents will have a chance to hear from local writers next week at the library.
Musser Public Library is hosting its Local Author Celebration on May 20 from noon to 2 p.m. in Room 301.
Featured at this event will be authors and members of Writers on the Avenue, Muscatine’s local writers group. These authors include Misty Urban, Tom Hogue, Audra Brown, Kevin Knox, Tom McKay, Robert Bancks, Dan Moore and Mary Davidsaver.
The library has had similar events while at its previous building on Iowa Avenue, but this will be the first local author event since moving into the new library building, said Kathy Kuhl, marketing and PR coordinator for the library.
The event came out of an awareness survey last fall in order to see what library patrons expected and wanted to see, she said.
“One of the questions was about the kind of events we could hold, and people had indicated that they were interested in coming to meet local authors,” Kuhl said, adding that this had been one of the top suggestions received through the survey.
“It just seemed appropriate (for the library),” she said. “There are some really talented writers in this area, so we want to promote their work and give people the opportunity to meet them.”
During the event, some of the invited authors will read selections of their work. In addition to talking with and listening to them, guests will also have a chance to buy books from these authors, as well as get their books signed. This will be a free event, and although payment options accepted for book purchases will vary by author, all authors will accept cash.
Although she couldn’t yet say how frequently an event such as this would be held in the future, Kuhl assured that this likely won’t be the last time that Musser will hold a Local Author Celebration.
“Just as a starting point, we talked to Writers on the Avenue (for this event), but we know there are other writers out there that aren’t part of the group, so we’re hoping to do more events like this in the future,” she said.
Andrea Grubaugh
Reporter
