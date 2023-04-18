Throughout next week, guests of all ages will be invited to travel down the rabbit hole and into Wonderland as they enjoy various activities and experiences based off the classic novel. Running from April 24 to April 30, the team at the Musser Public Library will hold “Wonderful Week.”

Library Assistant Director Molly Garrett said it was one of the library’s programing team members, Katie, who came up with the idea.

“She was excited from the get-go to just do something about Alice in Wonderland, and as we got talking we kept snowballing ideas, and more and more ideas came about. So then we decided why not just make it a whole week?” Garrett said.

The week will kick off with Cheshire Cat Tails, an Alice-inspired preschool storytime for kids ages 3-5 and their caregivers at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24. Following that, from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, the library will hold its “Go Ask Alice” Trivia Night.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, will be the “Curiouser and Curiouser” Craft Night, which is being held in partnership with Silver Bell Hollow, which will provide the materials for the craft. For this specific event, it's teens and adults only, and guests will need to RSVP before the event because of a 20-person limit.

Finishing the week is the Red Queen Family Garden Party from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, followed by the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Guests should note that the Sunday event is for Mother/Daughter Book Club members only and also requires an RSVP.

Additionally, other events run throughout the week, including a “Lost in Wonderland” Scavenger Hunt, character meet-and-greet pop-ups, and the “Down the Rabbit Hole” experience room.

“Even though it’s just an experience room, it’s going to be a big project,” Garrett said. “Our goal with this wasn’t to create necessarily an escape room, but instead we wanted to create a space where people could just walk in and they would feel like they were in Wonderland.”

“I think that 'Alice in Wonderland' is one of those classic tales that is beloved by generations. It was written in 1865 and is still being read and remade into movies, and I think as people grow up with Alice, they continue to be fascinated by Wonderland. It’s just one of those things that I think all ages can enjoy and marvel at,” she said.

“It’s really important to us that everyone who enters the library has something they can do or something they can see,” she continued. “We’re really excited about the programs we have now that are for adults and for teens especially.”

Should this week prove to be successful, Garrett said she hoped to plan more all-ages themed weeks based around well-known stories and novels in the future, with she and her team continuing to have the goal of bringing literature to life.