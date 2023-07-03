Muscatine children and families are invited to once again take to the streets for the Musser Public Library’s Children’s Parade at 9 a.m. Tuesday in honor of the Fourth of July.

Although she couldn’t quite remember when the parade started, Betty Collins, youth services manager for the Musser Public Library, emphasized that the parade has been around for at least several years, and in that time it has become a popular and much-loved tradition for both the library staff and its patrons.

Collins described the parade as a collaborative effort between the library and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and in the time since the parade started the library staff has begun to expect about 200 people participating in the event each year.

“We are looking forward to holding it again, and I’m hoping that it doesn’t rain on the morning of the Fourth,” Collins said. Regardless of the weather though, Collins plans on being out at the parade’s starting point.

The parade will start at 2nd Street and Pine in the city parking lot before traveling to Musser Public Library, with participants allowed to go at their own pace.

There is no required dress code for those wishing to participate in the parade, but kids and families are invited to dress up as their favorite book character or wear red-white-and-blue. All participants will receive a free book as part of the summer reading program, as well as a popsicle and sidewalk chalk afterward in the library parking lot.

Collins said she believed one reason for the parade's popularity was the practicality of the event.

“I think parents really appreciate it because it gives children a chance to be the parade without putting performance pressure on anyone," she said. "It’s short and it’s in the morning before it gets too hot, and it also gives families something to do together that’s fun.”

She said she and her staff believed the parade celebrated not just the Fourth of July holiday but also the importance of family through the stress-free experience. Collins also shared how much she and her team enjoy being able to give out books, further promoting a love of reading within Muscatine’s youth.