Musser Public Library to hold drive-in puppet show next weekend

This new drive-in style of presentation came from wanting to ensure proper social distancing. The puppet show will be held in the Musser Public Library parking lot. Because of the size of the lot, Musser will only be accepting 20 vehicles.

Those interested in seeing the show will need to call the library at 563-263-3065 or email bcollins@muscatineiowa.gov to register for the event and reserve their spot. Registration is free.

“It’s important that if people want to attend, they should get in touch with us and register,” Collins said, “We don’t mind if someone registers and then can’t come, we just ask that they call and tell us so we can give their spot to someone else.”

Collins is unsure if they will be able to livestream the show. If livestreaming is possible, Musser Public Library will release information about the stream as soon as possible.

“We’re excited about this, it’s a little bit of an adventure to have a drive-in show out in the parking lot,” she said, “We did have a bubble show in the parking lot for the Fourth of July, and that worked out really nicely.”

If this show is a success, they will consider holding a drive-in show again sometime.

“We’ll also look forward to having Eulenspeigel Puppets inside our building," Collins said, "whenever that’s possible.”

