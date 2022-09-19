Musser Public Library to hold Fall Programming Open House this Thursday

MUSCATINE - For the first time, the Musser Public Library will be kicking off its fall programming season with a Fall Programming Open House.

From 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, kids and families are invited to come learn about the various programming that will be held at the library during the next few months.

"The main purpose (of the open house) is that it's for people to find out the different program series that we have for different ages, when they start and what all the dates are," Children's Librarian Betty Collins said.

While many of these programs have already been put on the library's community calendar, which can be found on the library's website, this open house is meant as a way to give some additional information on the upcoming programs to families through flyers that they can then take home.

Collins will also be there to answer questions about each of the programs. In addition, the event will have light refreshments and some small activities for visiting kids to enjoy.

Those who are looking for something fun to do thankfully won't have to wait too long. On Sunday, Sept. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m., just a few days after the fall open house, Musser Public Library will be holding a butterfly experience event out at Muscatine's Pollinator Park.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Musser Public Library, guests that attend this event will have the opportunity to go into several different tents, each of them filled with different types of butterflies, and feed these butterflies cups of nectar, allowing them to truly see the butterflies and their beautiful colored wings up close.

"This is the kind of thing where if you go to specific zoos or other places, sometimes they have this type of experience that you then pay for, but of course this is all provided by Friends of the Musser Public Library and the City of Muscatine's neighborhood grant," Collins said.