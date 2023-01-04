Musser Public Library to launch 24/7 skycam livestream app

MUSCATINE — For about a year now, the Musser Public Library has had its Costar rooftop camera installed and operational, with Channel 5 viewers getting quick snippets of its riverside shots. Through the library’s upcoming plans, however, all viewers will soon get the chance to enjoy these stellar views anytime they want.

This month, Chad Yocum, Musser Public Library videographer, shared that he and the Musser team are expecting to create a free app for Apple and Android smartphones, which will be available to download likely within the next week or two. Both these apps as well as the livestream that can be found on the library’s website will give users a chance to watch the 24/7 skycam footage anytime they wish.

“Not only will people be able to choose to look at the skycam any time of day, but they’ll also be able to access our Channel 5. They could watch that live if they wanted to, or they could go into our Video-on-Demand feature and pull up any past show that they wanted to watch,” Yocum said. “It really opens the accessibility up to our programming and to our library services for a much wider audience.”

Yocum then emphasized that it was always the library team’s goal to make its skycam accessible 24/7. Prior to this, the footage had been aired Channel 5, but only was periodically shown in-between programs. The skycam was also used to help capture events such as the Fourth of July parade and fireworks display, the Holiday Stroll, and visits from riverboats and the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train

This Costar sky-camera itself, which sits on a 20-foot tall pole on the corner of the library, is an advanced model that is specifically made for outdoor use allows it to still film throughout any sort of weather — even during intense hurricanes, according to Yocum.

“It’s the first of its kind in Muscatine. Bigger cities like Davenport and Rock Island, they’ve had these types of cameras for years,” he continued. “But Muscatine has never really had anything like that at this high of a quality. That was one of the main reasons why we got it — to provide breathtaking views of our beautiful city, specifically the river and the downtown area. It’s controlled remotely, so we’re able to program it and manually move it at any time. It’s also got a 30x optical zoom.”

It will be this incredible zoom feature that will allow the library’s newest ‘show’, Eagle Watch, to truly shine. Every day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the next several weeks, the library’s skycam livestream will be running several different live shots and close-ups of Muscatine’s lock-and-dam, which is where many eagles are expected to be during the latter half of the winter season as they hunt for food and prepare to lay their eggs.

“Hopefully a lot of people will get to enjoy that. It appeals to more than just Muscatine people too,” Yocum said. “There’s a lot of people throughout the Midwest — and probably throughout the world, I think — that love to watch eagles, especially when they can see nice close-up shots of them feeding out of the Mighty Mississippi.”

Yocum then recalled how shortly after the 24/7 skycam livestream began, his parents had let him know that they were watching it on the library’s website. “They normally don’t tell me that kind of stuff, so that was kind of a sign to me that it’s got a mass appeal.”

To access the skycam livestream, residents can go to https://musserpubliclibrary.org/skycam. For those wishing to download the app once it’s released, they can check out the Musser Public Library for further updates regarding it.