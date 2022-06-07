Musser Public Library to offer another LENA cohort for the start of summer

MUSCATINE – Musser Public Library will again offer a Learning Environmental Analysis cohort starting in mid-June.

Youth Services Librarian Betty Collins explained the library’s director first heard of LENA several years ago.

Open for families with children ages 0-3, the free program focuses on developing the language skills of infants and toddlers using a small recording device provided by the library. A shirt with a pocket for the device will also be provided, and although it’s used to count the words being said in the child’s day-to-day life, it doesn’t record the actual words being said, assuring privacy for all participants.

“We went to two different national conferences for LENA before deciding to commit to it,” Collins said. “The data we saw from it is amazing, we absolutely love the program.” From there, Musser was able to fund the program through its own funding in addition to a grant from Early Childhood Iowa – Muscatine County.

“We’ve seen very strong results from the LENA program previously,” Collins said, emphasizing the importance of talking with infants and toddlers as well as the development that comes with this constant stream of language.

“There’s long-term evidence of positive effects on academic success and positive educational outcomes. It’s been found that the number of words that a child hears, as well as their interactions, in their very early childhood makes a big difference as far as how their academic progress goes forward,” she continued.

Additionally, for the 10 week duration of the LENA program, participating parents and caregivers will meet weekly with Musser’s librarians to learn more about how they can continue to develop their children’s language skills outside of the program, including how to talk to their children in an “engaging and understandable” manner. Participants also receive new books weekly that they are then able to add to their child’s home library.

“We really love this program, and we always can’t wait to share it with more people,” Collins said.

The program has room for at least 10 more participants. Sign up by calling Collins at 563-263-3065 or by emailing her at bcollins@muscatineiowa.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.