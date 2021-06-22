Musser Public Library welcomes kids and parents back in for in-person programming

MUSCATINE — For over a year, Youth Services Manager Betty Collins and Teen Services Assistant Julie Lear have had to deliver their weekly “O Baby Lapsit” and “Preschool Storytime” sessions virtually, only able to give virtual smiles and shout-outs instead of in-person hellos and hugs.
This week, however, the Musser Public Library welcomed parents and children to the first in-person sessions since March 2020. A crowd filled the Musser’s upstairs meeting room, where Betty and Lear read stories and sang songs.
“It feels really good to have these programs back,” Library Director Pam Collins said, “To a certain extent, it felt like the heart of the library was missing without those baby programs. It was just so fun to hear them (on Monday), everyone was so excited and it was just a really good opening day.”
Pam added that, while the library’s prime concern was keeping patrons safe, it was hard to say to its youngest guests that they couldn't get together — but in a sense, that made coming back together a very special event.
According to Pam, the decision to begin in-person events and programs at the library was made last Friday after several discussions among the library staff.
“Things have gone so well with the vaccines around here, and none of us were aware of anybody being diagnosed with or being ill with COVID-19, and we just thought that it seemed like — at least for right now — that we were in good shape and that it would be safe to hold these programs,” Pam said.
At this time the library is not requiring masks for people who are vaccinated. There are no other guidelines or restrictions for patrons other than a request for them to stay home if they are feeling ill.
For those who enjoy the virtual presentation, both “O Baby Lapsit” and “Preschool Storytime” will continued to be offered through Cable Channel 5 and the library’s Facebook page.
“We have had a tremendous response to airing these programs virtually from at home daycare and preschool facilities,” Lear said in a statement, “And not only do the children watch and participate, but we have heard that older generations also watch and participate too.”
Thanks to a partnership with their videographer, the virtual versions of programs like “O Baby Lapsit” and the historical videos the library has recently produced are expected to continue indefinitely. Pam added that even when the in-person version of the programs may be on a break, the virtual sessions will likely still be available for patrons.
“We hope to just continue to grow our virtual presence,” Pat said.
Older kids can expect some in-person library programs to begin again too. The Fourth of July Children’s Parade will return to the library in a couple weeks and participants in the summer reading program can expect a special celebration for their efforts.
“It’s just really nice to be back in the building because it just has a lot of vibrancy right now. For the most part, we are back on a normal schedule,” Pam said, “whatever that may be these days.” To learn about current and upcoming library events, visit https://musserpubliclibrary.org/events/.