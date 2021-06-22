Musser Public Library welcomes kids and parents back in for in-person programming

MUSCATINE — For over a year, Youth Services Manager Betty Collins and Teen Services Assistant Julie Lear have had to deliver their weekly “O Baby Lapsit” and “Preschool Storytime” sessions virtually, only able to give virtual smiles and shout-outs instead of in-person hellos and hugs.

This week, however, the Musser Public Library welcomed parents and children to the first in-person sessions since March 2020. A crowd filled the Musser’s upstairs meeting room, where Betty and Lear read stories and sang songs.

“It feels really good to have these programs back,” Library Director Pam Collins said, “To a certain extent, it felt like the heart of the library was missing without those baby programs. It was just so fun to hear them (on Monday), everyone was so excited and it was just a really good opening day.”

Pam added that, while the library’s prime concern was keeping patrons safe, it was hard to say to its youngest guests that they couldn't get together — but in a sense, that made coming back together a very special event.

According to Pam, the decision to begin in-person events and programs at the library was made last Friday after several discussions among the library staff.