Name of semi driver killed in Durant train crash released

DURANT — The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of a man who was killed when a semi he was driving was struck by a train on May 13.

According to reports, a 1994 International Truck Tractor driven by William E. Elijah, 81, of Clarence, Iowa, was struck by a locomotive while crossing the railroad tracks at the Vail Avenue Railroad Crossing in Durant at about 7:25 a.m. on May 13.

The name of the locomotive driver has not been released.

Elijah was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was ejected from the vehicle, according to an Iowa State patrol crash report. He was transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, by Durant Ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by Durant Fire/EMS/Police, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and Scott County Medical Examiner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0