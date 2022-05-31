 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Name of semi driver killed in Durant train crash released

  • Updated
  • 0
train

Workers remove a semi from the tracks about a quarter mile from an intersection where a train struck it on May 13 in Durant.

 DAVID HOTLE

DURANT — The Iowa State Patrol has released the name of a man who was killed when a semi he was driving was struck by a train on May 13.

According to reports, a 1994 International Truck Tractor driven by William E. Elijah, 81, of Clarence, Iowa, was struck by a locomotive while crossing the railroad tracks at the Vail Avenue Railroad Crossing in Durant at about 7:25 a.m. on May 13.

The name of the locomotive driver has not been released.

Elijah was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was ejected from the vehicle, according to an Iowa State patrol crash report. He was transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, by Durant Ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by Durant Fire/EMS/Police, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and Scott County Medical Examiner.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shades of Alice Cooper

Shades of Alice Cooper

A lawn decoration at 1710 Westfield Drive in Muscatine marks the last day of school for students in the Muscatine district before beginning su…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News