This month and next month, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Mississippi Valley will offer free educational programs for families who may need advice or knowledge on how to properly communicate with and advocate for any loved ones living with a mental health condition.

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, Muscatine Community College will host “NAMI Family & Friends Seminar” at Strahan Classroom 8. During this seminar, topics such as understanding diagnoses, treatment and recovery, communication strategies, the importance of self-care and various crisis preparation strategies.

Then, starting Tuesday, March 7, NAMI will hold an eight-week free education program called “NAMI Family-to-Family” at Muscatine Community College. This course is meant to go more in-depth with topics that can help family members and significant others support their adult loved ones who may be living with a mental health condition.

Some of the course topics that will be discussed over the eight weeks include family response to trauma, diagnosis and dealing with critical periods, problem solving, communication skills and self-care for caregivers. Additionally, the course is going to be taught by trained family members who can offer experience based on their own lives alongside the planned material.

According to Laurie Edge, education and support programs coordinator for NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley, 50% of all lifetime mental illnesses begins by age 14, and 75% of these illnesses begin by age 24. Based on how long it may take for adults to receive help for their mental health illnesses, in some cases taking over a decade to be received, this in turn makes the help and support received from family and loved ones all the more important to those dealing with mental health issues.

“The sooner families can find help, the better the chance for recovery,” Edge stated. “NAMI offers programs to help family members understand how to support their loved ones and gain access to help.”

To register for either program, visit https://eicc.edu/nami. To learn more about NAMI’s other programs, visit www.namigmv.org.