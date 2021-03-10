NAMI offers free video seminar Saturday morning

MUSCATINE — The National Alliance On Mental Illness (NAMI) of the Greater Mississippi Valley is inviting the caregivers of people with a mental health condition to a free 90-minute video Saturday.

The virtual Zoom conference will begin at 10 a.m. It is designed to inform people who have loved ones with a mental illness how to best support them. It also will offer an opportunity to meet other people in similar situations and gain support.

There is a link to register for the event on the NAMI Facebook page. Upon registration, login credentials will be sent. No recording of this event is allowed.

The seminar is led by trained people with lived experience of supporting a family member with a mental health condition. They will walk you through topics including: understanding diagnoses, treatment and recovery; effective communication strategies; the importance of self-care; crisis preparation strategies; and NAMI and community resources.

Attendees will receive a free eBook, providing important information about mental health conditions.