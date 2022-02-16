NAMI to offer family-focused mental health programs in Muscatine this March

MUSCATINE — National Alliance of Mental Illness Greater Mississippi Valley will offer two new free educational programs for Muscatine families starting next month.

According to NAMI’s research, many people — specifically young adults between the ages of 18 and 34, struggle with mood disorders and mental health. These young adults have also reported experiencing feelings of judgment and stigma from others regarding mental health treatment, which may prevent them from seeking out this treatment.

With the knowledge that a strong support system can be the key to improving someone’s mental health, the new NAMI programs spread information about mental health education and bring awareness and education to families so that they can support their loved ones.

“Oftentimes, people don’t realize that they’re not alone in this mental health journey,” NAMI staff member Laurie Edge. “They also may not know right away where to get support, information or services … so we’re just trying to make our presence known so that we can help those families in Muscatine County.”

The first of the programs will be a NAMI Family & Friends Seminar, on Tuesday, March 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Muscatine’s Environmental Learning Center, 3300 Cedar St. Led by trained volunteers, this seminar will be focused on supporting an adult or child who is living with a mental health condition.

Some of the topics and strategies that will be taught through this seminar include understanding diagnoses, effective communication strategies, the importance of self-care and preparing crisis strategies. The seminar will also include information on NAMI’s various resources, as well as other mental health resources that can be found in Muscatine. A box lunch will be provided at the seminar, as well.

“(The Family & Friends Seminar) has tidbits of what we provide in the eight-week class,” Edge explained. “It can also help with those initial questions, or if they’re in crisis at the moment.”

The second program offered is a Family-to-Family educational class that will be held every Tuesday evening for eight weeks at the Environmental Learning Center starting on March 29. This program is meant for those related to someone living with a mental health condition, such as friends, family members or significant others, and is being taught by trained family members who have experience.

Through this program, NAMI will teach in-depth about how to deal with responses to trauma, as well as various problem solving and communication skills. The program will also talk about self-care for caregivers of those with mental health issues.

“The class is not a support group by any means, but one does find support just in the fact that you are joining other people who are going through the same thing you are,” Edge said.

Both programs will be free, but registration is required at www.namigmv.org/register.

