National Weather Service predicts potential for rain over 4th of July holiday

MUSCATINE – As Americans across the state prepare to celebrate the nation’s anniversary, those Iowans near the Mississippi River may find themselves having a fairly wet 4th of July holiday.

On Friday, July 1, the National Weather Service – Quad Cities released its weather forecast for the 4th of July weekend. It was reported that the weekend’s weather impact was at “level yellow” (or “limited”), due to the mix of humidity, scattered shows and isolated storms that may be found at the start of next week.

According to the forecast, while Saturday and Sunday are currently seeing a low chance of thunderstorms and are otherwise expected to have seasonable temperatures, both the heat and the humidity are expected to rise as Sunday goes into Monday. Although Monday morning may not be too warm, afternoon into early evening heat index readings could be in the range of 90 degrees north to around 100 degrees far south.

As for any rain chances, the odds of Muscatine County getting hit with some showers have a much bigger chance on Monday, with these showers most likely occurring during the morning and the late afternoon/evening of that day.

“Right now the timing (of the rain) is a little iffy, so there is a risk of a potential washout. We’re on the edge of this heat dome that storms are rolling in to feed off of,” Quad Cities Meteorologist Jim Hladik explained. “We could get repeated storms, which could lead to some potential flooding issues. Additionally, even if people are able to get outside in-between storms, it’s going to be warm and muggy, so people should take their normal heat precautions."

In response to this rain possibility, Rebecca Paulsen, Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) Interim CEO, released a statement in which she explained the back-up plans that have been put into place should either of Monday’s 4th of July events be rained out.

Regarding the parade, Paulsen explained that GMCCI will make an announcement through its Facebook page. If the parade is cancelled that day, its cancellation announcement will be made by 1 p.m. on Monday. Additionally, city officials will be notified and will pass the message along to their staff while parade participants and volunteers will be called or emailed. Due to there not being a rain date for the parade, all parade fees will be reimbursed should the parade be cancelled.

As for the fireworks, Paulsen stated that the show would only be cancelled in case of any sort of weather that would put either the pyro technic group or the community in danger. This severe weather could include strong winds, lightning and/or heavy rains. If it is only a light rain, however, and it’s been determined that there is no hazard, the show will continue as planned.

Residents can check both the Muscatine 4th of July Celebration Facebook page and the GMCCI Facebook page for any last-minute announcements. The rain date for the fireworks is Tuesday, July 5 at dusk. Currently, there is no alternate date set in the case of July 5 also getting rained out.

