Before the City of Muscatine and design engineers begin plans for the 2nd Street Reconstruction Project, one resident suggested they keep it simple.
"I want to say thanks to council and city staff for undertaking these kinds of projects, like River Drive. That's really awesome," said resident Andrew Anderson last week. "That project down there has been really successful, I think. With a few minor hiccups here and there, it's been really awesome. It's also a really pretty complicated design down there."
He said he enjoys driving and walking in the area, and the more "elaborate" decoration in construction elements works as a "statement piece."
"When you're inside the city grid, things can be a lot simpler," he said.
The council approved moving forward with design plans through a professional services agreement with Bolton and Menk, the firm that also worked on the Mississippi Drive Corridor Reconstruction Project. The section of 2nd Street includes Mulberry Avenue to Pine Street. Side streets Walnut, Cedar, Sycamore, Iowa and Chestnut also will be included. Design engineering services are expected to total no more than $285,700, according to city documents.
"We want people to see the architecture," Anderson said speaking for other concerned residents. "We want people to see the retail spaces — what's in the shop window — so, going forward on projects like this I would ... encourage you to just look at a classic, timeless design. Things will look outdated not as fast if they're simpler, too."
The city plans to work on streetscaping, bringing permeable pavement to parking areas.
"And just to note, this was always intended to be a smaller project," City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said. "It has always been intended to be a smaller concept to pick up some of the elements from Mississippi Drive, but to be a smaller concept. And the sidewalks are in dire need of work downtown."
Councilman Allen Harvey said in years past, "dumb" things have been done on 2nd Street.
Putting in planters and taking out them out were expensive, he said, and they tended to become ashtrays and trash bins. Keeping as much parking space as possible also was a concern for Harvey. He also wants a project with elements that are easy to maintain.
"As Andrew said, keep it simple," he said, "but you know, tasteful."
Councilman Osmond Malcolm voiced his concern for businesses that may be affected by construction.
"They haven't recovered from the luxury of having Mississippi Drive shut down," he said, "so, I'm a little concerned for their financial liabilities and profitability while we do this part of the venture, as well. And I think that needs to be equated into this design hopefully, because some of those people are hurting hard from that."
Mandsager said the project is scheduled for 2020, and will likely be a business-by-business project, putting in concrete or sidewalks, which will make access a front-burner issue.
The request was unanimously approved.
The council meets again at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3 in council chambers at City Hall, 215 Sycamore St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.